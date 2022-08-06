Dual monitor stands help you make your home office setup neater and more comfortable, which can help you be more productive. Lifting your external displays off your desk will help you reclaim that space for other tech accessories, like a full-sized keyboard, speakers, or a microphone for video conferencing.

The monitor stands we’re recommending also allow you to adjust the height and angle of your displays to suit your height, the position of your seat, and the digital tools you’re using. If you’re the type of person who benefits from using two external displays to get your work done, upgrading to the best dual monitor stands can make a world of difference.

— Best Overall: Mount It! Monitor Desk Mount

— Best Budget: VIVO STAND-V002F

— Best for Large Monitors: HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand

— Best Wall-Mounted Monitor Stand: AVLT Dual Monitor Wall Mount

How We Picked the Best Dual Monitor Stands

Our dual monitor stand recommendations are based on our in-depth research. Below are the factors we considered most highly when deciding which dual monitor stands to include in this buyer's guide.

Style: Dual monitor stands fall into one of three categories: on-desk, desk mounted, and wall mounted. All of these styles have their own advantages and disadvantages, and finding the “right” one will depend on your desk and personal preferences. Here’s what sets these three styles of monitor stands apart.

Free Standing: This is the “traditional” style of monitor stand, wherein its arms are attached to a weighted base that sits on top of your desk. While it takes up the most desk space, it’s the one that can be moved around most easily. You’ll also be able to use this style of monitor stand with any desk, which is one of its major advantages over different types of stands.

Clamping: This category of monitor stand comes with a smaller stand that terminates in a clamp and gets tightened around the top and bottom of your desk. It takes up less space than an on-desk dual monitor stand, but is only compatible with desks that have no back and aren’t too thick.

Wall Mounted: As its name suggests, this type of dual monitor stand has a base that’s designed to screw directly into the wall behind your desk. While it takes up no room, and is compatible with every type of desk, you should be absolutely sure about the configuration of your home office before choosing this type of stand. If you move your desk, you’ll have four holes in the wall behind you that’ll need to be patched or covered.

Weight Limit: Having two monitors on a single stand can put a lot of stress on its base even though each display is attached to a different arm. For that reason, dual monitor stand manufacturers set a total weight limit to help you understand its tolerances. This is especially important to consider if you use an on-desk dual monitor stand because it could tip over if it’s overweighed.

Supported Screen Sizes: This metric goes hand-in-hand with the total weight suggestions from manufacturers. It also helps ensure both of the monitors you attach to the stand will have enough space to move around freely without bumping into one another.

Height Adjustment: All of the dual monitor stands we’re recommending allow you to easily adjust the height of each display independently, so both remain in a comfortable position. This may be the biggest upgrade if you’re currently using a monitor stand with a fixed position.

Cable Management: Some dual monitor stands allow you to easily route cables from your computer to each display using ridges or slots in each arm. These dual monitor stands make it easier to have a cleaner desk setup overall.

Best Dual Monitor Stands: Reviews and Recommendations

Fully Flexible. Mount It!

Why It Made The Cut: Mount It!’s monitor stand will clean up your desk setup while giving you total control over the placement of two large-screen displays.

Specs:

— Style: Clamping

— Weight Limit: 20 pounds per screen

— Supported Screen Sizes: Up to 32 inches

Pros:

— Compact

— Supports large monitors

— Full range of motion

Cons:

— May not fit your desk

— Price

Our experience with Mount It!’s single-armed monitor stand has been so positive that we’ve decided to rank its dual-monitor version as the top pick for this guide. Its only limitation, which needs to be mentioned at the outset, is that it’s only compatible with desks that have enough space to accommodate a clamp. Desks with drawers, for instance, may not work. If that isn’t an issue though, you’ll find a lot to like from Mount It!’s hardware. Each arm can hold a monitor up to 32 inches long that weigh up to 20 pounds. In our experience, Mount It!’s monitor arms are easy to set up, and offer an impressive amount of motion. We’ve been able to move our computer’s external display any which way we want without much effort.

Mount It! says the arms of this dual monitor stand allow you to twist each display 180 degrees, and tilt it up and down by 90 degrees, so you’ll have no issues finding the perfect positions for both of your screens. If you’re apprehensive about choosing a clamping monitor stand because of concerns about its stability, don’t be. We’ve never had an issue with one of Mount It!’s stands wobbling as we moved our external display around. As long as you secure the dual monitor stand tightly when you install it, you’re golden.

One of the reasons we prefer clamping monitor stands over other styles is their small footprint. Mount It!’s stand will take up a remarkably small amount of your desk’s surface, and its integrated cable management system means you won’t see HDMI or DisplayPort cables running from your computer to each display. If neatness is important to you, both of these features make this dual monitor stand very appealing. This is one of the most expensive dual monitor stands we’re recommending, but in this case, you really get what you pay for. If you have a desk that works with a clamping monitor mount, and need a way to properly arrange a pair of displays, this the dual monitor mount you should get.

Basic But Good. VIVO

Why It Made The Cut: The VIVO STAND-V002F isn’t fancy, but it's a cost-effective way to handle having two displays on your desk.

Specs:

— Style: Free standing

— Weight Limit: 22 pounds per screen

— Supported Screen Sizes: Up to 27 inches

Pros:

— Sturdy construction

— Multiple color options

— Price

Cons:

— Takes up more room on your desk

— Limited height adjustment

VIVO’s STAND-V002F is a basic-looking free standing dual monitor stand, but it’ll get the job done without very many compromises. The top benefit to using this stand is that it’s compatible with any type of desk, so you don’t have to worry if you plan on upgrading that piece of your home office any time soon. The downside is that free standing monitor mounts do take up a lot more surface area on your desk, which may limit the tech accessories you can keep on top of it.

When it comes to performance, the STAND-V002F stacks up well compared to dual monitor stands that cost close to four times its price. You can attach two 27-inch displays that weigh up to 22 pounds each onto its arms, and swivel or tilt each one up to 180 degrees. You can move both monitors independently of one another, but both have to stay at the same height. You can adjust the height of both monitors by moving a joint up and down the stand’s center piece, but that is a limitation. On the upside, that same center piece has a small clip that can hold cables in place.

If independent height adjustability isn’t the most important feature you’re looking for in a dual monitor stand, and you’re flexible on how much desk space you’re willing to dedicate to your displays, VIVO’s STAND-V002F is a solid choice.

Best For Large Monitors: HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand

In Charge of Large Screens. HUANUO

Why It Made The Cut: For professionals who rely on large displays to get work done, HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Stand is a home office necessity.

Specs:

— Style: Clamping

— Weight Limit: 26.4 pounds per screen

— Supported screen sizes: Up to 35 inches

Pros:

— Supports giant monitors

— Full motion rotation

— Built-in USB port

Cons:

— Price



HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand is explicitly designed for people who want absolute control over the positioning of their external screens, and like working with gigantic displays. The limitations we mentioned when recommending Mount It!’s dual monitor stand regarding desk compatibility still apply, but that’s this stand’s only potential downside.

When HUANUO mentions its dual monitor stand offers “full motion rotation” it isn’t kidding around. You can adjust each monitor’s rotation a full 360 degrees, swivel them up to 180 degrees, and tilt them up to 115 degrees. Each arm can also be independently height adjusted, giving you full control over your display’s position. This dual monitor stand’s biggest advantage is its ability to support screens up to 35 inches, though it’ll work with displays as small as 13 inches. There may not be a significant market for 35-inch displays (yet, at least), but it’s good to know that the dual monitor stand you get today should last a good long time. If the TV industry is any indication, people will always gravitate toward larger screens over time, so supporting huge displays is a good bet.

One of the HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand’s nicest features is the set of two USB-A ports built into its base. This allows you to run USB cables from the stand up to your display, and use the two ports on the dual monitor stand’s base to charge your devices. HUANUO doesn’t include USB-A cables, which is a shame, so you’ll need to run your own. It’s nice to know that you have the option while taking advantage of the stand’s traditional cable management features. Anyone working on a pair of huge displays deserves to attach them to HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Stand. Having such complete control over their position will be an immediate game changer, and its dual USB-A ports are such a cool touch.

Best Wall-Mounted Monitor Stand: AVLT Dual Monitor Wall Mount

Space Savings. AVLT

Why It Made The Cut: If you want to maximize the area on your desk while continuing to use a pair of external monitors, AVLT’s Dual Monitor Wall Mount is right for you.

Specs:

— Style: Wall mounted

— Weight Limit: 19.8 pounds per screen

— Supported Screen Sizes: Up to 32 inches

Pros:

— Takes up no desk space

— Independent height, tilt, rotation, and swivel control

— Cable management

Cons:

— Requires dedicated wall space



If keeping your desk clean is of the utmost importance to you, the only dual monitor mount we feel comfortable recommending is this model from AVLT. The mount can be drilled into wood, cement, and brick walls, and works similarly to a clamping desk once it’s installed. Each monitor can be rotated up to 360 degrees, swiveled up to 180 degrees, and height adjusted independently.

We have one reservation when recommending this dual monitor stand: You need to be absolutely sure about where you install it, since you’ll need to make permanent holes in your wall. If you’ve accepted that, AVLT’s Dual Monitor Wall Mount will take up less space than any of our other recommendations, which is a big advantage. If you can mount the computer you’re using to the wall, you’ll have a completely clean computing setup.

Using this dual monitor stand means you’ll retain 100 percent of your desk’s surface area while having the luxury of using two big external displays. AVLT says this dual monitor stand has an area you can route cables through, to make your workspace even neater. AVLT’s Dual Monitor Wall Mount requires a DIY attitude, but if you don’t mind busting out a drill to improve your workspace, it’s a pretty compelling choice.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Dual Monitor Stand

Space: A dual monitor stand will make a two-monitor computer setup possible for more people, but you’ll still need enough physical space in your work area to accommodate a couple of screens — especially big ones. We highly recommend using a tape measure to make sure your home office has enough vertical and horizontal space for the monitors you’re interested in using.



Computer Requirements: It’s critical that you make sure your computer can run two external displays simultaneously before investing in a couple of monitors and a dual monitor stand. In some cases, a computer may only be able to run a single display at 4K, and requires you to downscale the other one to 1080P. Other times, the computer simply won’t allow you to run a pair of external displays together under any circumstances.

How to Attach Your Display to a Dual Monitor Stand

If you’ve never detached your monitor from its original stand and installed it on a new one, the idea can sound daunting. Don’t worry, we’ve done it several times, and it only takes a couple of minutes. We’ll walk you through the basic steps of the process, but please refer to the instructions that come with your new monitor stand for additional information. If you don’t feel comfortable moving your monitor from one stand to another on your own, ask a friend for help or consult your monitor’s manufacturer.

The first step is to move your current monitor off your desk while its original stand is still attached. Next, follow the instructions that come with your new monitor stand to assemble it and stick it onto your desk. Once the new monitor stand is ready, place your current monitor screen-side down on a flat surface lined with a soft, protective barrier — blankets and towels work best in our experience — and locate the screws connecting the display to its stand.

Monitors are typically attached to their stand with four Phillips-head screws, so you won’t need any fancy equipment for this project. After the monitor has been successfully detached from its original stand, refer back to the instructions that came with your new stand. In most cases, a new monitor stand will include screws you can use to attach the display. If not, you may be able to use the screws from the monitor’s original stand.

The process of moving a display from one monitor stand to another should only take about a half hour the first time you go through the process, and a lot of that time will be spent reading instructions. We highly recommend asking a second person to help if the monitors you’re going to use are large and heavy, as they’re more difficult to move.

FAQs

Q: How do I stack two monitors on top of each other?

You can stack two monitors on top of one another by sliding one of the monitor stand’s arms downward, and the other monitor stand’s arm upward. Then, proceed to move one of the monitor stand’s arms rightward, and the other monitor stand’s arms leftward.

Q: Is it better to stack monitors or arrange side by side?

There’s no definitive answer to this question as it’s a matter of personal preference. There’s no inherent benefit to using either display configuration, so we recommend trying both.

Q: Do dual monitor stands work with both flat and curved displays?

Yes. Both styles of external screen can be attached to a dual monitor mount.

Q: Are dual monitor stands compatible with every type of monitor?

Yes. Computer monitors are all designed to be compatible with every type of monitor stand. You can have two displays of different sizes made by different manufacturers and have no issues using any of the stands we’re recommending.

Q: How do I dispose of my old monitor stand?

If you're replacing an older monitor stand, we recommend reading our guide on how to responsibly dispose of e-waste.

Final Thoughts on Dual Monitor Stands

Dual monitor stands are an inherently niche gadget, but they fulfill an incredibly important role in the lives of people who need them. If you’re a videographer who wants to watch the movie you’re cutting in full-screen as you make edits using tools on another, it’s very helpful to be able to move both displays independently of one another. The same is true for photo editors or digital artists who want to dedicate an entire monitor to their current project, and the other one to a reference picture.

