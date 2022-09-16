Apple never discounts its hardware, but most of the company’s MacBook Pro laptops are currently $400 off at Best Buy. You can find Best Buy MacBook Pro deals on different configurations of the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros or the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, which was released in late 2020. Most people will be fine with the base model of these machines, but it’s nice that you have the option to get one with additional memory or storage and still get the discount.

We consider Best Buy’s MacBook Pro deals to be the stars of the show, but the store is also offering discounts on plenty of other Apple hardware, from the first-generation AirPods Pro to the latest 10.2-inch iPad. If you prefer to use non-Apple hardware, Best Buy has some great sales on Windows PCs. If you need a new computer for work or school, take advantage of these Best Buy deals.

Apple

There isn’t a bad choice in Apple’s entire MacBook Pro lineup, but the current-generation 14-inch model is the sweet spot in almost every way. It can be configured with the exact same specs as its 16-inch sibling, but comes in a package that’s a lot more portable and hundreds of dollars less expensive. During these Best Buy MacBook Pro deals, our recommendation is to go with the baseline version of this laptop, which features Apple’s M1 Pro processor, 16 GB of RAM (memory), and 512 GB of storage.

This computer should have enough power for almost every user, including professional photographers, videographers, recording artists, and app developers. Part of that comes down to Apple’s custom-designed M1 Pro processor, which is both more powerful and energy-efficient than most chips designed by Intel and AMD. It’s what allows the relatively svelte machine to handle 4K video editing without spinning up the fans and last up to 17 hours per charge.

This laptop’s 14.2-inch MiniLED display is ultra sharp, and makes the colors of photos and videos look a lot more accurate. This is key if you’re working on a professional creative project. Apple outfitted the 14-inch MacBook Pro with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a MagSafe charging port. You can plug accessories that use a USB-C cable into the machine’s Thunderbolt 4 ports because they have the same shape.

Our only qualm with recommending the 14-inch MacBook Pro is its $2,000 starting price. Best Buy’s deal makes the laptop a lot more reasonable, even if it’s still more expensive than most Windows machines. This laptop should easily last six or seven years, and its raw performance is unmatched during these Best Buy MacBook Pro deals.

Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.