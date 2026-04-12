Gen Z Sabotaging AI at Work So It Won’t Take Their Job

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Is artificial intelligence taking our jobs in a sweeping overhaul of the productive economy as we know it? It’s a burning question with no definitive answers, but some workers aren’t waiting around to find out — and fighting back.

A new report by the AI company Writer and research firm Workplace Intelligent found a massive portion of workers across the US, UK, and Europe are intentionally trying to sabotage their bosses’ AI initiatives.

The firms surveyed 1,200 “knowledge workers” — a fluffy term for wage-earning office workers — and 1,200 business executives. It found that a whopping 29 percent of workers admitted to sabotaging their company’s AI by entering proprietary info into public AI chatbots, using unapproved AI tools, or intentionally using low-quality AI output in their work without fixing it.

That nearly a third of all workers are actively trying to wreck their company’s AI systems speaks volumes. But the concentration among Gen Z workers is particularly stunning: 44 percent of all zoomers admitted to sabotaging their in-house AI deployments.

Of those who reported wrecking AI initiatives, 30 percent cited AI automation as a chief concern. 28 percent claimed their in-house AI had “too many security issues,” while a telling 20 percent resented that AI added to the daily workload.

C-suite executives, meanwhile, are facing the heavy burden of squeezing blood from AI’s proverbial stone. 72 percent of all surveyed execs said their company’s AI strategy is causing them stress or anxiety, 32 percent of whom characterize their stress as “high” or “crippling.”

There’s also a major rift between how much each group uses AI. Though only 28 percent of wage-earning employees said they used AI for over two hours a day, more than half of all executives — 64 percent — said the same. Some of them live with a chatbot window open: nearly one in five executives admitted logging four or five hours a day with an AI model, while one in 25 use AI in excess of six hours a day.

When it comes to sabotage, the corporate report suggests that “organizations can address some of these concerns by investing in higher-quality AI platforms and partners.”

“However, many of these challenges point to deeper issues in change management. Including employees in adoption efforts — and being transparent about intended AI use cases — can help ease fears about job displacement and reduce the risk of internal resistance,” it continues.

Whether or not “honesty” is enough to bring the skeptics on board remains to be seen. CEOs won’t stop squealing about the windfall from AI automation, so it’s unclear why any worker, Gen Z or otherwise, should sit back and take it. Getting automated out of a job is a catastrophic financial event which delays homeownership, lowers lifetime earnings, and even impacts a person’s chances of getting married.

With close to zero control over how their firms are run, workers arguably have very rational reasons to resist, especially if the AI revolution is as close as tech-happy executives claim.

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