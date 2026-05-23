Why Are So Many Websites Suddenly Demanding Evidence You’re Not a Robot?

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If you’ve been running headfirst into verification prompts seemingly everywhere you go online, you aren’t alone.

Whether you’re jumping through hoops to satisfy a CAPTCHA or checking boxes to verify your identity, these brief interruptions are becoming hard to ignore. The reason behind it? Look no further than AI. As Swinburne University of Technology computer science professor Yang Xiang writes for The Conversation, the sheer number of AI bots on the internet is now reason enough for some websites to require verification. On top of this, the public has become acutely aware of developers using their data to train their bots, and that fear is growing.

Previous research has already found that AI bots shouldn’t be trained with any old data. In fact, using brain rot material — think of the last low-effort meme you saw — can decrease an AI model’s contextual understanding and reasoning skills. For this reason, developers are deploying more AI crawlers to gather the realistic information they need for training purposes, inundating innocent sites with non-human traffic.

Compounding the problem, AI is rapidly becoming clever enough to outsmart traditional CAPTCHAs. Alarming footage recently captured a ChatGPT Agent casually clicking a “I am not a robot” button. That’s why you’re seeing so many grueling image CAPTCHAs that ask you to identify buses and handbags, but AI is increasingly able to solve those too. Fingerprint recognition and voice patterns are tempting, but they raise a slew of questions about privacy and biometrics; in an era when flawed facial recognition software is still resulting in false convictions, it may be hard to convince skeptics that the tech is the key to future user verification.

In other words, the whole thing is a festering mess — and if there’s one core takeaway, it’s that the internet doesn’t belong exclusively to humans anymore.

More on AI training: Companies Just Learned a Brutal Lesson About Training AI to Do Human Jobs