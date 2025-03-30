The internet: a once wacky world of strange forums and obscure memes, a tool to harness the sum total of human knowledge at a moment's notice.

At least, that was before AI slop ruined everything. To feed data-hungry AI models, companies and individuals are deploying a growing army of AI "web crawlers," bots tasked with sifting the internet for text, pictures, and other data. Once set loose, these bots bog down web servers, destroy search engines, and flood rival crawlers with AI babble.

Thanks to these crawlers — or, more accurately, those holding their reins — once-real images are now lined up next to AI-generated goop, millions of websites are being whipped up by robots, for robots, and social media is a sloppified shell of its former self. Though well-funded publishers are resorting to shady backroom deals to keep their sites clean, there's very little the rest of us can do to resist the AI hoards.

Thankfully, one company is standing up against the AI onslaught.

The network platform Cloudflare is now offering a service it calls an "AI labyrinth" meant to beat third party AI crawlers at their own game.

Cloudflare is a network platform that works as a go-between for web users and web servers, basically managing web traffic so hosts don't get overloaded. Rather than blocking crawlers with what it calls a "never ending arms race," Cloudflare has chosen to protect servers by "trapping" crawlers in an endless loop of content.

It works like this. AI crawlers make their way to a Cloudflare site via a link. Instead of blocking the bot outright, Cloudflare will send it forward via a series of AI-generated links, complete with AI-generated content, that a hungry bot will be powerless to resist. By trapping crawlers in a deeper series of fake AI sites, Cloudflare says the labyrinth forces them to waste time and resources — and become laden with worthless synthetic data — while enabling the platform to gather info on bots and tag them in case they return.

While Cloudflare might be the biggest network provider to offer this service, it isn't alone in the fight. In fact, anti-AI AI labyrinths are becoming something of a bedroom industry lately, with cybersecurity platforms and disgruntled hacktivists taking matters into their own hands.

Though these are pretty ingenious tools in the fight against bot slop, they underscore the speed with which AI companies have moved to let AI loose on the internet, and the sheer scale of the disaster they've unleashed.

Cloudflare claims that it fields about 50 billion bot requests to its network daily, or about 1 percent of all internet traffic. That's a ton of bots scraping old internet data, and some researchers are saying that it's already causing irreparable harm not just to the internet as we know it, but to the AI bots feasting on it, leading to a kind of "mad cow disease" that can't be undone.

With the AI-fueled race to the bottom on, the only question left to ask is: who is this all for?

