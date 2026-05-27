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With inflation out of control amidst a low-fire, low-hire economy, the amount of private debt in the United States is at an all time high. That’s a grim milestone for any country, let alone one as technically rich as the US — and it’s leading to a massive rise in late payments and credit delinquency.

But as more and more lenders come looking for their payments, it’s increasingly AI — rather than humans — doing the collecting.

New reporting by Wired details the rise of AI agents for hounding debtors. As one Seattle man identified as Ben told the publication, autonomous bots are even making erroneous calls on old debts that have already been settled.

During a call regarding a $266 dispute with a past landlord, Ben said he was hounded by Eve, an obviously artificial voice agent sent by the company ProCollect.

“Would you like to resolve it today by card or bank transfer?” the AI agent asked.

Knowing that he had already settled the dispute, Ben poked and prodded, trying to test its limits after it refused to connect him to a human. “I figured it was just going to kick me over to a person when I asked about repayment structure or anything more technical,” he told Wired.

In the end, he got the bot to engage in some quasi-sexual roleplay, where he was “just a little guy” and his debt was a sultry giantess. After a few minutes of this, Ben says he was unceremoniously whisked away to a human, who confirmed the debt had been settled.

As cofounder of AI call center startup Altur Pedro Fernández told Wired, debt collectors are some of his sector’s “best early adopters.” Altur, for example, places over 2.5 million debt calls a month with AI agents.

It’s not surprising they get things wrong, either. Debt collection is based on massive webs of data, spreadsheets which are essentially sold down the line from the original creditors to second-hand buyers, a sloppy and frustrating system at best.

For all their faults, humans are infinitely more reasonable when it comes to resolving discrepancies that turn up in the shuffle. While nobody likes a debt collector, human or otherwise, at least you can argue back to a fleshbag.

More on AI agents: Oops: Bosses Realize Their Companies Have Been Swarmed by Legions of Redundant AI Agents