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Hey kids! Want to tell your mom you love her, but without expending a single iota of emotional effort?

If so, you’re in luck: a new service called Cards for Agents fulfils that exact grim service, presaging a dystopian future in which you can express love to your family members without ever having to actually interact with them.

“Your AI can finally send your mom a real card,” the site enthuses. “Ask for one, review the preview, and we hand you off to Postable to pay — they print it, handwrite it, and drop it in the mail.”

As the site chipperly explains, the service works with popular AI systems like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Paste in the code, and it “composes the order via our API, runs the checkout CLI on your laptop, pays on Postable.” The whole thing costs $7.23, card and stamp included.

Public reactions, unsurprisingly, weren’t quite rapturous.

“Too lazy to write, stamp, and mail a Mother’s Day card?” joshed Business Insider columnist Katie Notopoulos. “No prob, you can use Postables to type in the address and message, and it mails a real card. Too lazy to pick the card image, type a message and fill out her address? Now your Claude agent can do it.”

The site’s tight integration with Postable might make you wonder whether it’s behind the stunt. A disclaimer on the site’s FAQ page is worded just vaguely enough (“It’s an agent-friendly facade over their public site. Launch coordination is in progress”) that we have absolutely no idea.

But the FAQ page does pose the question everybody is probably wondering: “Why did you build this?”

“Because agents can book flights and order groceries, but they still couldn’t send your mom a card,” the site brightly answers. “Mother’s Day 2026 felt like a good, specific moment to fix that one thing well.”

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