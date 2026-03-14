CEO of Palantir Says AI Will Seize Power Away From College-Educated Women

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From the guy who bragged that he chats with “real Nazis” and mused about how legalizing war crimes would be good for his bottom line comes another zinger that will have you yearn for the days when CEOs acted more like cautious bureaucrats than ‘roided out pro wrestlers.

In a CNBC interview Thursday, Palantir cofounder and CEO Alex Karp opined that AI will undermine the influence of “highly educated, often female voters” and empower working class men instead. And anyone who doesn’t realize this political reality, he added, belongs in an “insane asylum.”

“This technology disrupts humanities-trained — largely Democratic— voters, and makes their economic power less, and increases the economic power of vocationally trained, working-class, often male, voters,” Karp elaborated in a portion of the interview highlighted by The New Republic.

“And so these disruptions are gonna disrupt every aspect of our society. And to make this work, we have to come to an agreement of what it is we’re going to do with the technology; how are we gonna explain to people who are likely gonna have less good, and less interesting jobs.”

Palantir provides AI-powered surveillance tech to the military and government, including agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as foreign militaries like the Israeli Defense Force.

Its CEO’s comments will be music to the ears of to the Trump administration and its supporters, which has embraced AI in all aspects: as a battlefield tool, as a way of eliminating federal bureaucracy, and as a machine for producing propaganda in a cultural war against woke, DEI, minorities — and, of course, women.

Chauvinist viewpoints are echoed by other leaders at Palantir. In a social media rant in December, Joe Lonsdale, the company’s billionaire cofounder, advocated for public executions and said it was “time to bring back masculine leadership.”

“We have feminine energy running our cities and our courts,” he complained.

Others exhibited a loathing of the educated, left-leaning demographic that Karp vows AI will destroy. In an essay for The Spectator, Palantir’s UK CEO Louis Mosley warned AI would come for burdensome bureaucrats and other members of the professional class, which he called the “lanyard class,” and would empower blue collar workers.

“We don’t need bureaucracy to control AI, we need AI to cut bureaucracy,” Mosley, the grandson of Oswald Mosley, the founder of the British Union of Fascists who was cozy with Adolf Hitler, declared.

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