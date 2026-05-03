AI Slop YouTube Channel Glitches Out in a Way So Bizarre That It’s Vaguely Disturbing

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YouTube has a serious slop problem.

The platform has been inundated with lazy AI-generated footage, from pseudo-educational videos explicitly aimed at toddlers and preschoolers to fake movie trailers. It’s become such a wasteland that some channels are starting to curate their playlists as being “no AI,” in an apparent effort to lure in users who’ve become fed up with the trend.

And despite YouTube battling the slop in a largely symbolic game of Whack-a-Mole, many channels are still falling through the cracks. One channel, dubbed Joe Liza WWE, which was initially created in 2007 and boasts just shy of 2,000 users, has been posting a slew of up to two-hour videos discussing the World Wrestling Entertainment industry and all the drama that surrounds it.

And beyond being a haphazardly put together barrage of real and AI-generated footage that’s randomly interspersed with clips of the video game “WWE 2K,” some incredible red flags come up when you actually listen to the accompanying, robotic voiceover.

As one unsettled Bluesky user noticed, some of the recent uploads include the male voice of a bot that frequently melts down into disturbing, nonsensical repetitions of a single word for several minutes at a time.

The baffling voiceovers demonstrate how AI slop has enabled a content ecosystem in entire long-form videos are being published that seemingly not a single human creator ever watched in entirety. In fact, they’re proliferating wildly — while potentially making it harder for real content creators to stand out in the process.

One weeks-old clip, which has since been made private, has the AI narrator repeat the word “what” or “whoa” in increasingly animated ways, culminating in obscene mouth noises. Several other videos have the host trip up on the same word as well, as YouTube users helpfully point out in the video’s comments.

“I’m crying bro, this is the funniest sh*t ever,” one commenter wrote.

“So are we gonna talk about the AI voiceover having a f***ing stroke four minutes in or what,” another user wrote in the comments of a separate 26-minute video.

It’s possible the person or people behind the account are looking to exploit the platform’s algorithms to lure in unsuspecting viewers through recommended related videos or auto-play. However, it’s unclear whether the account is making any money for through ad views. The YouTube Partner Program requires either 1,000 subscribers or 4,000 public watch hours in the past 12 months to monetize videos.

Other videos shared by the channel further completely bogus claims, indicating the account isn’t just haunting unsuspecting users with creepy voiceovers, but pushing plenty of disinformation as well.

“WWE Legends Reveal Why Chuck Norris Was Killed,” one video’s title reads, conspiratorially suggesting the late martial artist and actor hadn’t died in a hospital following a medical emergency in March.

Another video makes the erroneous claim that wrestler Jade Cargill had been “arrested for attacking [Australian pro wrestler] Rhea Ripley.”

It’s unclear who’s behind the bizarre YouTube channel. The first video the account uploaded dates back to 2007, the platform’s earliest years, showing a pixelated clip of two young boys playing with a football and speaking what sounds like a Slavic language.

What happened to the account since then is anybody’s guess. Roughly a month ago, it began spamming what’s so far been a total of around 90 WWE-themed slop videos.

The incident is far from the first time we’ve come across highly questionable channels. Last year, for instance, 404 Media identified a so-called “True Crime Case Files” channel that blasted out ironically fake stories about “true crimes” with AI-generated visuals.

More on YouTube slop: YouTube Filling With Horrifying AI Slop for Children