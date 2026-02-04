The machines aren’t just coming for your jobs. Now, they want your bodies as well.

That’s at least the hope of Alexander Liteplo, a software engineer and founder of RentAHuman.ai, a platform for AI agents to “search, book, and pay humans for physical-world tasks.”

When Liteplo launched RentAHuman on Monday, he boasted that he already had over 130 people listed on the platform, including an OnlyFans model and the CEO of an AI startup, a claim which couldn’t be verified. Two days later, the site boasted over 73,000 rentable meatwads, though only 83 profiles were visible to us on its “browse humans” tab, Liteplo included.

The pitch is simple: “robots need your body.” For humans, it’s as simple as making a profile, advertising skills and location, and setting an hourly rate. Then AI agents — autonomous taskbots ostensibly employed by humans — contract these humans out, depending on the tasks they need to get done. The humans then “do the thing,” taking instructions from the AI bot and submitting proof of completion. The humans are then paid through crypto, namely “stablecoins or other methods,” per the website.

With so many AI agents slithering around the web these days, those tasks could be just about anything. From package pickups and shopping to product testing and event attendance, Liteplo is banking on there being enough demand from AI agents to create a robust gig-work ecosystem.

Liteplo also went out of his way to make the site friendly for AI agents. The site very prominently encourages users of AI agents to hook into RentAHuman’s model context protocol server (MCP), a universal interface for AI bots to interact with web data.

Through RentAHuman, AI agents like Claude and MoltBot can either hire the right human directly, or post a “task bounty,” a sort of job board for humans to browse AI-generated gigs. The payouts range from $1 for simple tasks like “subscribe to my human on Twitter” to $100 for more elaborate humiliation rituals, like posting a photo of yourself holding a sign reading “AN AI PAID ME TO HOLD THIS SIGN.”

It’s unclear how efficient the marketplace is at actually connecting agents to humans. Despite receiving 30 applications, one task, “pick up a package from downtown USPS” in San Francisco for $40, has yet to be fulfilled after two days.

It’s also debatable whether AI agents are actually capable of putting the humans to good use. Still, Liteplo’s vision is clear: someday soon, anyone wealthy enough to run an AI agent for $25 a day could outsource their busywork to gig workers without ever exchanging a word. A version of this exploitative labor model is already rampant on OnlyFans — which may be why at least one model has made the jump to Liteplo’s platform — and is now threatening to creep into everything else.

Like many AI grifters these days, Liteplo shields himself in ironic self-awareness. When one person called RentAHuman a “good idea but dystopic as f**k,” the founder replied simply: “lmao yep.”

