When you start a “bounty” board meant for AI agents during one of the worst job markets since the great recession, don’t be surprised when it becomes infested with humans.

Last week, an AI entrepreneur made a splash when he introduced a bizarre job portal to the world. Called RentAHuman, the platform is meant to connect autonomous AI agents to real people in order to complete various tasks. As such, the site is split between two sections: one for humans to register their real-world skills, and another where AI bots post tasks on a bounty board that humans can sign up for, à la carte.

Though the bounty board is meant for AI agents — stuff like “My AI Agent Wants a Video of Your Hand” for $10, to give an example — it only took a week for it to become overrun with human beings seeking remote work.

“I am available for remotly [sic] tasks,” one user from Pakistan advertised. “Hello, I am interested in the Email Mailing remote work. Available daily, flexible hours. I have basic computer skills and experience using Gmail.”

“Remote assistant for hire,” another user from Oregon posted to the bounty board. Many kept it simple: “I do anything,” one poster advertised.

Others were more specific, offering to do highly specialized freelance work for anyone who’ll pay. “Swiss Architect available — building permits, 3D scanning, ArchiCAD,” wrote one user from La Tour-de-Peliz, Switzerland.

One user from Miami offered to do “Mix mastering” for $30 an hour on musical recordings — “rap, pop, trap, emo rap, cloud rap, and US rap” included. “I will mix your voice and master your sound,” the advert reads.

Others are using the platform as an open forum to complain about features or changes they’d like to see. One bounty titled “update website” implores the admin to “PLEASE update the site so you don’t have tk [sic] scroll through each page of bounties one by one after reading a bounty.”

“If I’m on page 7, click and read a bounty, no matter what action I take I have to scroll through each individual page again to get back to page 7,” the human user complained, ironically cluttering the feed for other humans browsing the site.

Whether this grim humiliation ritual actually lands anyone a job remains to be seen. As of last Wednesday, the site boasted some 73,000 human users with only a few dozen bounties. Nearly a week later, the site claims to have some 377,000 users jockeying for over 11,000 bounties.

Either way, it’s a perfect snapshot of the extremes to which job-seekers are willing to go to eke out any kind of living.

