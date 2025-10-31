Rentier Rocket

Woman Using Waymo Robotaxi to Deliver Doordash

We heard you like the gig economy.
Joe Wilkins Avatar

By Joe Wilkins

Published

We heard you like the gig economy.
dmpnzzz via TikTok

It’s a tech CEO’s wet dream, but a labor economist’s worst nightmare: to film some content for a TikTok reel, one San Francisco woman decided to hail a Waymo to complete her Doordash delivery.

The TikTokker, real name unknown but who goes by the handle @dmpnzzz, posted the minute-long clip last Thursday. She doesn’t say much about the finances of the experiment, but the clip does raise an interesting question: can you Doordash in a Waymo and still come out ahead?

@dmpnzzz

Saur cool 😭 #waymo #sfo #fyp

♬ West Coast Weekend – Tyga & YG & Blxst

Curious to find out, InsideEV’s Chad Swiatecki did some back-of-the-envelope math to see if the unholy Frankenstein of gig economy services makes financial sense. The short answer? It all depends on three variable factors: the Waymo fare, the distance, and the tip.

Waymo doesn’t publicly declare its fares, instead locking them behind a black box surge-pricing model — yet another sign of whatever stage of capitalism we’re in. Doordash fees are likewise highly dependent on time, city, and tips, with base pay for delivery drivers hovering around the $2 per delivery range before tip.

Those unknowns in mind, Swiatecki estimated that a “short, tip-heavy delivery that happens to align with a cheap, quick Waymo ride” will probably work out. Any order requiring a Doordash worker to trek across town will probably end in the red.

Either way, the thought experiment might be beside the point. Doordash just spent buttload of money unleashing a fleet of apparently road-safe delivery robots onto Phoenix, which it calls “Dot.” As Swiatecki ponders, “if the economics are squishy, the symbolism is crystal-clear: Automation is bleeding into the last mile of gig work.”

More on Doordash: Dystopia Intensifies as Startup Lets You Take Out a Micro-Loan to Get Fast Food

Joe Wilkins Avatar

Joe Wilkins

Correspondent

I’m a tech and transit correspondent for Futurism, where my beat includes transportation, infrastructure, and the role of emerging technologies in governance, surveillance, and labor.