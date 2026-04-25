Waymo Baffles Police When it Plows Through Taped Off Crime Scene

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Londoners are learning the hard way that self-driving cars still have plenty of kinks to iron out.

The latest incident from the company happened late Wednesday night in Harlesden, a burg in Northwest London. Police had closed a road in order to investigate a grisly double-stabbing, blocking off the street with crime scene tape and flashing squad cars.

All was fine and good — except the double stabbing, of course, though thankfully neither victim died from their injuries — until a driverless Waymo decided to plow right through the police cordon and into the crime scene, the Telegraph reported.

Video shared on social media shows the moment the Waymo plowed through the tape, earning a scolding chirp from the squad car as officers tried to block it from going any further.

“He can’t see the — can’t see the lights,” a recording onlooker says to another bystander. “Oh my days, bruv… that’s a Waymo driverless taxi, y’know, the driverless ones. Look what happened.”

Waymo, for its part, told the Telegraph that the vehicle had been under human control at the time, as if that’s any better than the alternative. No damage was caused at the crime scene, however.

While most Waymo horror stories originate from the San Francisco Bay area, the vehicles are becoming an increasing presence across the pond as well.

The Google-owned company first announced its expansion into London in October 2025. Its driverless pilot just began his month in the London boroughs of Lambeth, Westminster, Kensington, and Chelsea.

If the British Waymos are anything like their Yankee equivalents, London’s in for a wild ride.

More on Waymo: It Turns Out That When Waymos Are Stumped, They Get Intervention From Workers in the Philippines