Tesla’s New Sales Data Is Absolutely Brutal

Over the past few months, Tesla has been making a major pivot away from its highly lucrative electric vehicles toward humanoid robots, a pet obsession of CEO Elon Musk’s. That restructuring campaign seems to be ahead of schedule, with Tesla’s electric vehicle sales plunging to astonishing lows.

The EV maker hit a four-year low in the US last month, selling 17 percent fewer cars in January compared to the same period last year, indicating the company’s core business is falling apart as Musk focuses his attention elsewhere.

An even more stark situation is playing out across the pond. According to an analysis by CleanTechnica using data from EU-EVs.com, which tracks battery electric vehicle registrations in European countries, Tesla’s overall sales in January of 2026 were down precipitously from the same point just two years ago. Across 13 European markets, Tesla vehicle sales were down 49.5 percent between January 2024 and January 2026, based on public vehicle registration data. Compared to the same point in January 2025, sales in 12 of these markets were down 23 percent.

Tesla’s European loss leaders include Norway, where sales dropped an astonishing 93 percent in two years, from 1,108 units in January 2024 to a measly 83 in January of this year. In the UK, registrations went from 1,591 units to just 714, a 55 percent fall. The Netherlands, meanwhile, saw sales drop 81 percent.

There were some small bright spots, like Ireland, where sales increased from 66 in January 2024 to 143 in January of this year. Finland, too, saw a 33 percent rise over the two years, from 169 vehicles to 224.

Unfortunately for Tesla’s shareholders, those aren’t nearly enough to stop the hemorrhaging. Though Musk’s political antics have undoubtedly done some heavy brand damage across Europe, he’s not the only reason for the slump. Tesla’s faltering sales also come amidst tense labor disputes in Germany and Sweden as a tidal wave of Chinese-made EVs floods the zone.

Whether the company is even interested in boosting its performance in Europe is unclear, but if these numbers are any indication, it would be a major uphill battle.

