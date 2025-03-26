Brutal.

Crash Dummies

Across the pond, Tesla sales have been nearly halved amid Elon Musk's far-right politicking.

In a new report, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association — abbreviated ACEA, per its French name — found that in the European Union, Tesla sales were down a brutal 49 percent in January and February 2025 as compared to 2024.

During the first two months of this year, per the ACEA's tracking, only about 19,000 units of the Musk-owned electric vehicles were registered in the EU. That's a massive drop from January and February 2024, when 37,000 Teslas were registered.

Though that report doesn't provide any reasons why Tesla's numbers are so dismal, it did note that hybrid vehicles' registrations rose 19 percent during the same time period, while electric cars dropped roughly 1.4 percent. The only other company whose sales dipped anywhere near as low was Mitsubishi, which saw a 34 percent year-over-year loss.

Road to Ruin

Reading between the lines, it's not hard to gather why Tesla has become such a toxic brand in Europe, where Musk's Nazi salute and alleged election-meddling on behalf of the far-right Alternative fur Deutschland party seem particularly salient.

In a recent online poll conducted by the German-language news site T-Online, for instance, found that out of 100,000 survey respondents, more than 94 percent said they would no longer even consider buying a Tesla. In that poll, as with the ACEA figures, no conclusions were drawn about why people felt that way — but in Germany in particular, the writing is on the wall.

Speaking to The Guardian about the sales slump, Felipe Muñoz of the business intelligence firm JATO Dynamics suggested that there were other factors at play with Tesla's drop in registrations — which JATO put at around 44 percent — including the delayed Model Y reboot and increased EV competition.

Still, Musk's "increasingly active role in politics" isn't doing his company any favors, the global analyst contended.

And while Musk messes around in politics on both sides of the Atlantic, folks in the EU are seemingly voting against him with their Euros.

