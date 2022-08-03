If you’re adjusting to being back in an office for the first time after two years of working from home, you might have realized that your work bag is a little out of date. Whether you’re looking for a bag that won’t look out of place at happy hour, or you want something that can withstand your morning commute, these work bags will have you looking forward to going back into the office.

Jemma Jules Nylon Backpack

Key Selling Point: This nylon backpack can easily function as a diaper bag, a work bag or a picnic basket – it can be whatever you need.

The Jemma Jules Nylon Backpack truly has it all, including a smaller insulated bag inside of it that can be used as a lunch box for the busy mom on the go. You can carry the bag around using the handle on top, or use the comfortable webbed backpack straps for a hands-free option. If neither of those sound appealing, don’t worry; you can also convert this bag into a crossbody. It comes with a changing mat (which doubles as a laptop sleeve pocket), stroller clips, and two water bottle holders that’s perfect for moms and kids.

Tokyo Turnlock Tote

Key Selling Point: It may seem like a standard work bag, but this sustainable tote comes with multiple interior pockets so you don’t have to sacrifice style for function.

Inspired by the busy and bustling Tokyo city, this tote bag might seem compact, but trust us: it’s bigger on the inside. It has a special compartment for your water bottle, tablet, and even an interior loop that can hold your pens or lipgloss, and there’s still four other pockets (three on the inside and one on the outside) to fill with whatever you want. You can also easily adjust the strap to a length that suits you — there’s six lengths to choose from, and don’t worry, the strap will definitely stay in place; there’s also six knobs that secure the strap. Its lining is made out of recycled plastic bottles, and the black leather body will go with any outfit. If black’s not your color, no problem – it also comes in gray and orange.

TUMI Hope Tote

Key Selling Point: If you want a stylish bag that's also water-resistant, this is the bag for you.

The TUMI Hope Tote is perfect for those who are looking for a tote that can double as a briefcase or a purse, depending on the time of day. The interior of this spacious bag is just as good as its exterior; it has room for your laptop, zippable interior pockets for your phone and accessories. It even comes with a water-resistant pocked so you can stay hydrated all day with a water bottle. Leather straps add a touch of elegance this nylon tote, while the top zip keeps everything you need secure inside.

Mobile Solution Convertible Carryall Tote

Key Selling Point: A hands-free bag that’s perfect for anyone’s morning commute.

The Mobile Solution Convertible Caryall Tote bag was made for your morning commute; its sleek design means you won’t bump into another commuter with your bulky bag, and its shoulder straps allow for hands-free carrying so that you can start answering work emails while you’re on the train. It’s wide enough to carry a 14 -inch laptop, which fits comfortably in a padded laptop sleeve. Inside the bag, there are multiple zip and wall pockets so that you can separate your chargers from your books, and your books from your pens. Lastly, the bag is made out of a water-resistant nylon material that’s built to last longer than your company’s work-from-home policy.

Hedgren Achiever Laptop Tote

Key Selling Point: Conquer your day with this no-nonsense, essential piece.

The Hedgren Achiever Laptop Tote was designed with the modern businesswoman in mind. This versatile and reliable bag’s neutral colors will go with just about anything you wear, and keep your hands free as you commute to the office, run errands, or go for a night on the town. This lightweight tote has one main padded compartment that can house a laptop up to 14 inches, three compartments inside for all of your important items, and two side pockets to keep everything organized. Finally, this bag is made from sustainable materials, so you can go about your day knowing you’ve made the right choice. “The Achiever” really says it all — if you’re an achiever, get the bag that reflects it.

Final Thoughts

A work bag doesn’t have to be all style and no function or all function no style — you can find options that fit your aesthetic without sacrificing added pockets or a place for your water bottle. Whether it’s a sustainable bag that keeps up with your packed after-work social life or a bag that you can turn into a diaper bag on the weekends, an upgraded work bag can make achieving work-life balance that much easier.

This post was created by a non-news editorial team at Recurrent Media, Futurism’s owner. Futurism may receive a portion of sales on products linked within this post.