The world's largest iceberg, roughly four times the size of New York City, has run aground after crashing into a remote island in the South Atlantic ocean.

As the New York Times reports, the event is an early warning sign of what's still to come as global warming is causing major changes in the Antarctic Peninsula.

The iceberg, dubbed A23a, had been confined for decades to the Weddell Sea, east of the Antarctic. Then it started to move in 2020 after becoming unmoored from the sea floor.

In 2023, it left Antarctic waters and started traveling north. Then this spring it started spinning, becoming trapped in an ocean current near the South Orkney Islands.

Now, it's run into the continental shelf roughly 50 miles from South Georgia Island, an extremely remote and mountainous British territory 870 miles east of the Falkland Islands. The island is technically not permanently inhabited, but is frequently visited by polar ocean cruises and researchers.

A23a is absolutely massive, having been previously measured to be around 1,500 square miles. According to the US National Ice Center, it now measures roughly 1,330 square miles, which is orders of magnitude larger than the berg that sank the Titanic — and, coincidentally, roughly the size of South Georgia Island itself.

"If the iceberg stays grounded, we don’t expect it to significantly affect the local wildlife of South Georgia," said British Antarctic Survey oceanographer Andrew Meijers in a statement. "In the last few decades, the many icebergs that end up taking this route through the Southern Ocean soon break up, disperse and melt."

"Commercial fisheries have been disrupted in the past, however, and as the berg breaks into smaller pieces, this might make fishing operations in the area both more difficult and potentially hazardous," he added.

Resaerchers are keen to use the opportunity to study how massive chunks of ice can affect the local wildlife.

"From a scientific perspective we are keen to see how the iceberg will affect the local ecosystem," Meijers explained. "Nutrients stirred up by the grounding and from its melt may boost food availability for the whole regional ecosystem, including for charismatic penguins and seals."

Fortunately, thanks to its mammoth size, it's "easily observed from space," he added, making it "easy to track."

But nobody quite knows what will happen to A23a next.

"Large bergs have made it a long way north before — one got within [620 miles] of Perth, Australia once — but they all inevitably break up and melt quickly after," Meijer said in the statement.

As for why we're watching the largest iceberg run aground, the science is pretty clear that it's related to climate change causing the Antarctic to melt at a record pace.

According to Meijers, ice shelves have lost around 6,000 billion tons of their mass since 2000, which is largely "attributed to anthropogenic climate change."

" This loss of ice shelf mass has significant implications for ocean circulation due to the addition of freshwater, acceleration of sea level rise, and possible irreversible ‘tipping points’, particularly in the vulnerable west Antarctic," he explained.

