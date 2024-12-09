We now know who police have in custody for the murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson — and digital sleuths have already found his Goodreads account.

Indeed, a perusal of 26-year-old suspect Luigi Mangione's apparent Goodreads page shows that his favorite books include Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World," Ashlee Vance's 2017 biography of Elon Musk, and — incredibly — "The Lorax" by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

Along with that strange trifecta, the thirst-inspiring person of interest also listed books about artificial intelligence and Big Data as some of his faves, rounded out with self-help drek about forming better habits and attaining "the ultimate male body."

Outside of his favorites page, the onetime high school valedictorian and Ivy League graduate also gave a four-star review to Unabomber Ted Kaczynski's manifesto, "Industrial Society and Its Future."

"He was a violent individual — rightfully imprisoned — who maimed innocent people," the young suspect wrote in his review of the infamous document. "While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary."

"When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive," Mangione continued. "You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it's not terrorism, it's war and revolution."

Among his favorite quotes, which the Amazon-owned social network allows users to select and show on their profiles, is another telling missive from Yuval Noah Harari, the author of "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind."

"How many young college graduates have taken demanding jobs in high-powered firms, vowing that they will work hard to earn money that will enable them to retire and pursue their real interests when they are thirty-five?" the Harari quote reads. "But by the time they reach that age, they have large mortgages, children to school, houses in the suburbs that necessitate at least two cars per family, and a sense that life is not worth living without really good wine and expensive holidays abroad."

Paired with close reads of his other social media accounts and excerpts from his own manifesto, Mangione seems very much like a lot of young men his age: intelligent but disaffected, struggling to figure out his place in the world, and interested in what it means to be a man in a changing world.

Put together, those positions may have radicalized him — but just hours ago, we'd never have anticipated that the then-anonymous killer was a fan of Elon Musk and Richard Dawkins.

