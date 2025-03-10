In a series of strange remarks, president Donald Trump posited that the stranded Starliner astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, may have fallen in love during their extended stay on the International Space Station.

"They’ve been left up there — I hope they like each other, maybe they love each other, I don’t know," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office press conference. "But they’ve been left up there. Think of it."

Along with blaming former president Joe Biden and saying his predecessor was "embarrassed" that the Boeing Starliner mission went awry and ended up stranding the two NASA astronauts, Trump also made some bizarre quips about Williams' looks.

"And I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid hair she’s got," the president riffed. "There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair."

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Williams' appearance has been the subject of public scrutiny. Back in November, she was forced to hit back against armchair physicians suggesting she had lost an unhealthy amount of weight in space and appeared "gaunt," as she pointed out that zero-gravity environments makes the fluid in one's body shift.

"I'm the same weight that I was when I got up here," Williams said from the Space Station.

Thus far, the record-setting female astronaut hasn't yet responded to Trump's weird rejoinders about her looks — but Wilmore, her fellow stranded ISS-er, replied to unelected official Elon Musk's claim that the pair could have been brought home sooner.

A few days ahead of the president's Oval Office comments, Musk reiterated during an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan his oft-insisted claim that he had offered to bring Williams and Wilmore back to Earth "early" — and that the Biden administration rejected that bid because "there's no way that they're going to make anyone who's supporting Trump look good."

While insisting that "politics is not playing into this at all," the astronaut said that he and Williams had been given "no information whatsoever" about the negotiations for their return — and suggested that he has no reason to think Musk is lying.

"That’s information that we simply don’t have," Wilmore said, "so I believe him."

The takeaway from all this word salad? It's hard to say — except that Trump doesn't seem to know the first thing about NASA or space itself.

More on astronauts: NASA Astronaut Taunts Elon Musk for Cowardice