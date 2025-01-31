The US Department of Agriculture under Donald Trump is taking a bold new stance toward climate change: out of sight, out of mind.

A new report by Politico reveals a concerted effort to scrub any mention of "climate change" from the USDA website. On Thursday, a memo circulated instructing site managers to "identify and archive or unpublish any landing pages focused on climate change," according to Politico. It also mandated that employees identify web content related to climate change and document it for further inspection.

The move could lead to the deletion of information from the Forest Service, Rural Housing and Utility Services, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, among other subagencies. The memo has also circulated to the EPA, according to reporting by Jacobin

It's a particularly troubling sign as our climate shows signs it is buckling under the weight of our carbon footprint, increasing everything from the severity of wildfires to the frequency of major hurricanes. That our new executives are scrubbing all proof that the US government once acknowledged those dangers is pretty disturbing, to say nothing of the laws they're looking to pass.

With every new administration comes a host of small style changes to government sites, which can indicate policy directions under newly appointed agency heads. Not content just to rearrange some copy, though, Trump has taken to altering entire landing pages and scrubbing information that doesn't align with his agenda.

The DHS site, for example, has scrubbed mentions of Ukraine, information on Border Security office and enforcement locations, and tabs regarding EEO/Diversity, Ethics/Standards of Conduct, as well as Civil Rights and Civil Liberties relating to Customs and Border Patrol.

Since he's taken office, Trump has also removed the Spanish-language translation of the White House site, along with disclaimers and accessibility options for the disabled. That site also got a fancy new landing page, proclaiming "AMERICA IS BACK" under a prominent profile of Trump.

But not every government site has removed information. Soon after his inauguration, Trump's team added an official DOGE site, populated with AI-generated slop art and copy that reads: "Department of Government Efficiency. The people voted for major reform."

And back in meatspace, the Trump admin has also taken to pulling down portraits of previous Secretaries of State, including the two who served under Trump's first term. In the US Agency of International Development, staffers were baffled to discover Trump staffers had removed all pictures of federal aid programs, leaving only empty frames lining the halls.

It's a fitting analog to the kind of cuts the president is making to outsource, downsize, and otherwise end long-standing federal functions.

On Wednesday, Trump had security officers forcibly remove the inspector general of the USDA from her office, after she challenged her firing as unlawful. That office, conveniently, had been investigating Musk's Neuralink venture, as well as issues of animal abuse and food safety.

She's just one of 17 inspectors to be sacked by the new administration, and it remains to be seen who — if anyone — Trump will appoint to take their place. If his recent moves are any indication, it might be a 21-year-old Musk intern whose favorite word is "yes."

