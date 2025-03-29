A Man Stitched Together a Zombie Tesla From Dead Husks and We Must Say: Yikes!

That's one way to get people to not vandalize your car.

Cyber Cillious

Instead of cruising around in a regular old Cybertruck, a Tesla fanboy decided to mash it up with a Model 3 — and reader, it's pretty cringe.

Unlike the Cybertruck that gave it its distinctive front fender and its cringey name, the "CyberRoadster," vlogger David Andreyev — better known by his handle, "Cyber Hooligan" — gave his version a shiny red paint job that is, at very least, better looking than the dull metallic silver of the OG.

Nice shot of the CyberRoadster pic.twitter.com/RpzVL5wLnD — David Andreyev (@cyber_hooligan_) March 24, 2025

While it luckily manages to look nothing like a Cybertruck, it has some serious Dodge Charger vibes — and even if a Charger is less flagrantly annoying these days than a Cybertruck, it's still as basic as the cop favorite cruiser.

After nearly three years of work that included at least one scrapped bubblegum pink paint job, Andreyev finally unveiled his final product a few months back. Since then, the self-styled Cyber Hooligan has been relishing the attention he gets driving around Los Angeles in his flashy and freakish car.

Looky-Loos

In his latest video, which appears to have been shot entirely in and around malls and shopping centers, onlookers crane their necks, take photos, and even run into things when trying to get a better look at the CyberRoadster. It's unclear, however, if they're marveling in pleasure or, like us, are appalled by the angular creation before their eyes.

On the r/TeslaLounge Subreddit, one user suggested that the onlooker reactions we see in Cyber Hooligan's videos are legit.

"He’s in my area and I’ve seen it roll through our outdoor mall," the user wrote of the "gorgeous" CyberRoadster. "The crowd it draws is crazy, looks like really nothing else, he did a great job."

"I love it," another declared — before, hilariously, admitting that they also love "Grand Theft Auto."

Love it or hate it, Andreyev's Franken-car certainly is eye-catching — and it probably doesn't draw as much ire as an OG Cybertruck would, either.

