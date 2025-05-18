"We’ve crushed fascism before and we’ll crush it again."

Crushing Fascism

A 98-year-old World War II veteran, who served in the British Army, absolutely destroyed a Tesla vehicle with the license plate "FASCIM" in a recently shared YouTube video.

As first spotted by Gizmodo, veteran Ken Turner used a Sherman tank, one of the most widely used tanks used by the US and its western allies against the Nazis in World War II, to turn a navy blue Tesla into a pancake.

The video was uploaded by the British anti-Brexit and anti-conservative political group Led by Donkeys to send a clear message.

"Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is using his immense power to support the far-right in Europe, and his money comes from Tesla cars," the group wrote in the video's caption. "We’ve crushed fascism before and we’ll crush it again."

Tesla Smackdown

The symbolic stunt highlights Musk's embrace of extremist and racist views. The mercurial CEO has used his considerable platform to further unhinged conspiracy theories and spread hurtful anti-immigrant rhetoric.

And who could forget president Donald Trump's post-inauguration celebration, during which Musk performed not just one but two Nazi salutes?

He has appeared at a rally for the Alternative for Germany party — a growing, far-right nationalist contingency boasting ties to neo-Nazism — and attended meetings with Italian right-wing populist political party Lega.

As a result, anti-Musk sentiment has soared, giving life to an international protest movement, dubbed "Tesla Takedown."

It's a terrifying new predicament, with experts warning of the rise of technofeudalism, ruled by a tiny number of "broligarchs," like Musk.

To some, it's an eerie deja vu of some of the darkest chapters in recent human history.

"I’m old enough to have seen fascism the first time around, now it’s coming back," said veteran Turner in the latest video — before crushing the Tesla in a tank.

