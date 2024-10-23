Who would have thought?

Palace Intrigue

Truth Social, Donald Trump's flailing Twitter clone, is apparently as dramatic behind the scenes as his White House once was.

As the New York Times reports, at least three senior Truth Social employees have either been fired or pushed out as complaints about the firm's CEO, former GOP congressman Devin Nunes, have reached a head.

News of these departures comes after reports of a so-called "whistleblower" letter from staffers disgruntled by Nunes' leadership. As ProPublica reported earlier in October, Truth Social employees were irked by the ex-Florida congressman's insistence on hiring foreign workers, which they said goes against the former president's "America First" ethos.

While it remains unclear if the senior employees who've exited were involved in the whistleblower letter, the NYT's insider sources have detailed a portrait of a firm in serious disarray amid its majority owner's attempt to return to the White House.

Those sources said, for instance, that Nunes rarely shows up in person to Truth Social headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, and that the CEO has not formally addressed staff in two years. Given that he was only appointed in late 2021 and that the company has only existed since February 2022, that's a pretty sorry record.

"This lack of transparency has left employees in the dark about the company’s vision, strategy and future," the letter, which was also viewed by the NYT, reads. The employees also alleged that Nunes put too much stock in advice from "unqualified members of his inner circle," though if any of those consiglieri were named, the newspaper did not print them.

Through a spokesperson, Truth Social denied the NYT's claims and said that it was part of the paper's "jihad against the truth and fact-based reporting."

Super Tuesday

This inside chaos comes even as the stock price for Truth Social, which trades under the ticker DJT, continues to rise and fall in tandem with Trump's perceived chances at beating Kamala Harris in the pair's heated presidential matchup, coming up in just a few weeks.

After going public earlier this year, stock for the social network rose to an all-time high of more than $60 per share before plummeting repeatedly later in the year, bottoming out at just around $12 a share. Right now, it's trading at about $35.50.

Although it's far lower than its peak, that figure is actually the highest Truth Social stock value since share prices began to nosedive in July and August, which coincided with the Democrats choosing Vice President Harris as their presidential candidate, Trump being shot in the ear at a rally, and the GOP candidate subsequently choosing writer and Ohio senator JD Vance as his running mate.

With turmoil raging both within and outside Truth Social, it's a wonder the social network is still kicking — and it's hard to say what will happen to it come November.

