Could it really be them?

Save Our Souls

While looking for the lost Titanic submersible, a Canadian aircraft detected a mysterious "banging" sound from the area where the submarine went missing in the North Atlantic.

Per internal US Department of Homeland Security emails obtained by Rolling Stone, the strange sounds were heard in 30-minute intervals, which suggests they could've been caused by the missing crew of five on board the submarine.

"If you made a continuous noise, that's not going to get picked up, but doing it every 30 minutes, that suggests humans," Chris Brown, an explorer and friend of one of the crew members, told the BBC. "I'm sure they're all conserving oxygen and energy, because it's cold and dark down there."

Outlook Poor

As Rolling Stone reports, the DHS also noted that along with the strange banging, "acoustic feedback was heard" that could indicate "continued hope of survivors."

The update sent to department leaders also discussed the initial discovery of a "white rectangular object" in the water near the site of the Titan's disappearance in a remote part of the North Atlantic, but the research vessel that detected it was "diverted to investigate" the strange sounds instead.

A DHS official told Rolling Stone that although the agency believes the sound could be coming from the Titan, the "situation looks bleak" given that the oxygen supply aboard the submersible is dwindling fast.

As the BBC notes, the five men on board the Titan — OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and billionaire Hamish Harding — could not get themselves out of the vessel even if they do resurface on their own because they are bolted inside of it, meaning that it can only be opened from the outside.

While the headline-grabbing hunt for the Titan continues, it does, indeed, look pretty dire for the men trapped inside — especially given all we now know about the vessel itself and the company behind it.

