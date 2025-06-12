"Tesla branded vehicles have become strong political symbols and now appear to be veritable extreme-right 'totems.'"

The Implications

Tesla drivers in France are suing Elon Musk's EV maker for turning their vehicles into what they characterize as "extreme-right" symbols.

As news agency France 24 reports, the owners are demanding that their lease contracts be terminated and reimbursed for the accrued legal costs.

"Because of Elon Musk's actions... Tesla branded vehicles have become strong political symbols and now appear to be veritable extreme-right 'totems,'" said GKA, the law firm representing the owners, in a statement, "to the dismay of those who acquired them with the sole aim of possessing an innovative and ecological vehicle."

As a result, they are being prevented from "fully enjoying their car," the firm added.

The suit highlights how damaging Musk's well-documented embrace of far-right ideologies has been. The mercurial CEO made two Nazi salutes during an election event earlier this year, and has appeared via video link at German and Italian far right political rallies — actions that have thrown the carmaker into chaos and car buyers running the other way.

No Longer Fun

Musk's political realignment has proven immensely unpopular among consumers, causing sales of his carmaker to crater worldwide and leaving a massive dent in Tesla's finances.

New Tesla registrations in Europe dropped by a stunning 53 percent last month, indicating continued and widespread disillusionment and disgust with Musk's actions.

Meanwhile, frustrated owners have desperately been looking for ways to ditch their Teslas in light of a massive protest movement aimed at Musk's carmaker. Worse yet, resale values of the EVs have tanked as well, leaving owners between a rock and a hard place.

Some embarrassed drivers have resorted to slapping stickers that read "I bought this before Elon went crazy" on their bumpers.

The French clients who are now suing Elon Musk's carmaker argue Tesla owes them financially for all the drama and embarrassment.

"The situation is both unexpected and impossible for French Tesla owners," lawyer Patrick Klugman, who's representing them, told France 24.

"Musk's political positions have interrupted enjoyment" of their cars, he added, and "we believe that Mr Musk owes these buyers the peaceful possession of the thing sold."

