Avoiding an Explosion

SpaceX is gearing up for the long-awaited first orbital launch of its gigantic Starship super heavy launch system.

A lot will be on the line. In fact, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell says that a lot can still go wrong.

"Keep in mind, this first one is really a test flight... and the real goal is to not blow up the launch pad, that is success," she said at a Wednesday press conference, as quoted by CNBC.

Indeed, explosions are always a possible outcome, especially considering the company's many obliterated Starship prototypes over the last several years.

Wet Dress Rehearsal

Shotwell also said that "tomorrow is a big day for SpaceX," referring to the company's imminent attempt to test fire the engines of its Super Heavy booster, a massive rocket meant to carry Starship into orbit.

Rather than going all in on its inaugural launch attempt, Shotwell said that the company is focusing on ways to streamline rocket production.

"There’s a lot of little things to get done, especially because we weren’t really focusing on the orbital ship," she said, "we were focusing on the production systems that will build the ship."

"We know how to get to orbit," she added confidently.

The company has already made major strides toward its first shot at launching Starship into space. Last month, SpaceX successfully completed its first "wet dress rehearsal," involving a fully fueled-up Starship and Super Heavy prototype stack.

But there's still one big hurdle to overcome: regulatory approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

SpaceX has yet to be certified for launch, something that could delay the orbital launch attempt.

"I think we’ll be ready to fly right at the timeframe that we get the license," Shotwell said at the press conference.

