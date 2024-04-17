We don't even know where to begin with this one.

Back Talk

Prepare yourself for a wild sentence: a guy going by just the first name Bryan has invented an AI-powered sex toy that responds to having something being inserted into it — whether it's a hand, genitals, or something else entirely — with "generative moaning."

As 404 Media reports, the bizarre device — horrifyingly dubbed the "Orifice" — went viral on social media, with a promotional video getting over 10 million views.

A little eccentric? Sure, but let's not kink-shame. Unfortunately, though, the device seems to be tied up in its creator's alarming incel and eugenicist beliefs: in an interview with 404 Media, Bryan argued that sex toys like his will "save the world" because "the relationship between women and men is broken."

"The top 20 percent in the gene pool don't care," he seethed. "Their not caring is genetic warfare. All social action taken against Orifice, all protest, be it in the form of tweet or article or legislation will be gene warfare."

Cel Shading

Besides being largely incomprehensible, Bryan's comments are the kind of rhetoric used by incels, a group of mostly men online who often blame women for their lack of sexual relationships. He also added that "AI women are real women," which is frankly so hard to unpack that we have no idea where to start.

By arguing that there's a "top" of a gene pool, Bryan also seems to be tapping into eugenicist talking points about selective breeding.

Add that all to his invention, which generates dirty talk with the help of a large language model and a text-to-speech tool, and you've got a perfect storm of uncomfortable internet derangement.

"Yes, I can tell by the way you're moving your finger Bryan it’s making me crazy with desire," the device says in a video on his website. "My nipples are hard and I'm squirming in my seat," it added. (Needless to say, the device does not have nipples.)

If there's one takeaway here? The future of sex in the era of AI is going to get very strange indeed.



