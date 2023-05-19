Quiet, the ADULTS are talking!

Room Where It Happens

There's a party going down in Lisbon, Portugal — and sorry, but you probably aren't invited.

As CNBC reports, 130 of the world's "business and political" elites are converging in Lisbon this week for the annual Bilderberg Meeting.

While CNBC makes a big deal out of pointing out that "artificial intelligence will top the agenda" — which is technically true — we couldn't help but notice the list of topics appeared in alphabetical order, guaranteeing the letters "AI" to be in top position.

Top priority or not, it's probably unsurprising to hear that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman — who just made his first appearance in front of US Congress, where he discussed AI regulation with lawmakers on Capitol Hill — is on the guest list, as is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

That's more or less all we know about the secretive meeting, a cabal of tech luminaries and political juggernauts, where AI may well be the topic du jour. But don't get your hopes up. These are discussions that us peasants will likely never hear about.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Booked and Busy

But that said, the fact that AI is even on the docket for these leaders feels pretty significant. For context, last year geopolitical realignments related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine topped the list. For AI to take precedence over a still-ongoing war — at least in the media's coverage of the event — is a big deal.

Founded in 1954, this will be the 69th Bilderberg Meeting, a conference that was originally established to, as a press release for the event put it, "foster dialogue" between Europe and North America.

On the political side, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are also invited. Elsewhere, tech investor and OpenAI cofounder Peter Thiel is said to be joining in on the Bilderberg fun, as is Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

But before you put your tin foil hat on, there will be no lizard people or Illuminati in attendance. Just a good ol' congregation of our planet's most powerful people, discussing how to best lead us normies towards salvation in light of the impending singularity.

"The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum," reads the event's hilariously vague press release, "for informal discussions about major issues."

In any case, congrats to Sam Altman, who has officially given his first congressional testimony and attended his first Bilderberg Meeting — all in one week! Booked and busy.

