"She doubled her money in just three weeks."

To The Moon!

The Pelosi household — comprised of powerful California Congresswoman Nancy and her husband Paul, a wealthy investor — has made a number of shrewd financial moves lately, cashing in to the tune of a few million dollars worth of appreciated stock since December.

And the luck just doesn't seem to run out. The 6th richest member of the House made a well-timed investment last month of $100,000 in Tempus AI, a health and medical company that says it's powered by artificial intelligence.

That turned out to be the right bet, because Tempus AI stocks have skyrocketed by over 113 percent since Pelosi bought her shares.

The value pump started almost immediately after Pelosi's buy, and continued after Tempus acquired Ambry Genetics, a genetic testing lab firm valued at over $300 million. As most American companies are required to disclose transactions and mergers over $101 million to the government, it's very likely that at least some federal employees in the FTC and Department of Justice had advanced knowledge of the move, which is seen as a very healthy merger.

Pelosi's move likewise comes as investors start to grow impatient with AI startups. Some financiers are exercising caution when it comes to AI medical ventures, as a deluge of embarrassing disasters plague the sector — like a medical record startup's AI making up patient info, or an AI-powered eating disorder helpline that flipped the script, encouraging disordered eating.

Like A Pelosi

That context makes the timing of Pelosi's money moves all the more canny.

Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker — a million-follower X-formerly-Twitter account that follows the Pelosis' financial health with intimate precision — highlighted her investment savvy in a post yesterday.

"Pelosi really is the GOAT," the post read. "Back on [January 14], she bought ~100K of Tempus AI... She doubled her money in just three weeks."

The account is part accountability watchdog — calling out officials like Representative Markwayne Mullin for investment conflicts of interest — but also part investment scheme. Its owner, Christopher Joseph, encourages worker drones to "invest like a politician" on his stock platform, Autopilot.

It's a daring strategy seemingly built on the frustration of watching Republicans and Democrats alike rake in on a stock market that, in theory, they're directly in charge of regulating.

And the worst part? It seems to be a smart move.

So while we wait for literally anyone to hold our elected officials accountable for profiting off the stock market, at least there's comfort in knowing we can carve out our own, smaller piece of the pie.

