Is it *finally* happening?

Save the Date

OpenAI's release of GPT-5 might be right around the corner.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, The Verge reports that the ChatGPT maker now expects to release the highly anticipated upgrade to its large language model as soon as early August, following several recent delays — and for power users, an unbearable years-long wait.

OpenAI has been dropping hints about GPT-5 since 2023, but its development has been troubled, with reports of persistent technical problems and exorbitant costs. CEO Sam Altman has remained slippery on the issue. In April, he said, after announcing a delay, that GPT-5 would release in a "few months." In a tweet last week, he was even vaguer: GPT-5 would come "soon," he said.

It now appears to actually be happening. Along with the new reporting, several users have spotted GPT-5 being tested in the wild, the Verge noted, in a sign that developers are putting the finishing touches on the LLM before a public release.

All-Rounder

Altman has framed GPT-5 as a major stepping stone towards building an artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a vaunted industry goalpost that describes a system that reaches or exceeds humanlike intelligence, with the ability to perform a wide variety of tasks.

That's because GPT-5 will combine, or at least will aim to combine, the capabilities and specializations of OpenAI's different models. Until now, its models with"reasoning" capabilities, like o3, have been packaged separately from its more general-purpose models like GPT-4.1, which do not have reasoning capabilities.

Recently, Altman celebrated that the company achieved "gold medal-level" math performance with a general-purpose reasoning system, but clarified that this was through an experimental model, and that we shouldn't expect these capabilities in GPT-5 when it releases, whenever that is.

Altman was clear, however, about the result's significance.

"This is an LLM doing math and not a specific formal math system; it is part of our main push towards general intelligence," he wrote on X.

