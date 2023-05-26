"F***ing embarrassing."

Look Back in Anger

A second Gallagher brother has spoken out about AI-generated versions of his former band's music — and because one brother loved it, the other, of course, had to hate it.

In an interview with Spin magazine, Noel Gallagher — the crabbier of the two warring brothers who made up the backbone of 90s rock band Oasis — bashed the phenomenon of AI-generated versions of an artist's voice, like the faux Drake song that lit the internet on fire last month.

"Fucking embarrassing," Gallagher told Spin. "I just think people clearly have too much time and money on their hands if they’re fucking around with that for a laugh. I mean, who wants to fucking hear Ringo Starr singing 'She’s Electric' and Freddie Mercury singing 'Don’t Look Back in Anger?'"

"Life’s too short for that shit," he added.

"Somebody sent me a text with a laughing face emoji saying, 'is this real?'" Gallagher continued when asked how he'd heard about it. "Of course, it’s not real, you fucking moron!"

Snizzled Out

While this answer is pretty much par for the course for the elder Gallagher, it's all the funnier because Liam, Noel's younger brother, apparently loves AI generated music.

After an album that used AI to imagine what it would be like if Oasis had never broken up dropped last month, someone asked the younger Gallagher brother if he'd listened to any of it.

"Not the album," he replied, adding that he'd "heard a tune" and thought "it’s better than all the other snizzle out there."

He later said the album was "mad as fuck" — which, in Manchester-speak, is a good thing — and that he sounds "mega" in it.

The difference in opinion isn't exactly surprising given the pair have infamously been feuding for nearly three decades.

And the elder Gallagher is sticking to his guns when it comes to AI.

"AI will be the final nail in the coffin of music," he told Spin. "I’m sure that the major record labels are now working on the technology to copyright it and machines will write music."

"Why hire a songwriter when you can own a machine to do it?" he added. "Then Harry Styles can pump out Harry Styles music for the rest of his fucking life."

"The Matrix' is real," he concluded.

Updated to clarify the context of Noel Gallagher's remarks.

