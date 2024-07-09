Owners aren't thrilled.

Saving Lace

Nike is officially discontinuing its line of Adapt shoes, its futuristic sneakers designed to emulate the self-lacing ones made famous by 1989's "Back to the Future Part II." What's more, according to The Verge, Nike also plans to sunset the app — titled Adapt BB — that allows current owners of Adapt sneakers to remotely control their high-tech kicks.

Per the Verge, owners of the shoes can still use manual buttons on the sneakers to control laces, check shoe battery, and control a single preset function (previously, with the app, wearers could control multiple presets.) Another big loss is that wearers will no longer be able to control the light-up shoes' color — according to Nike, they'll be stuck on whichever color setting the app user picks last. Choose wisely, kids!

Maintaining an app costs money, so if Nike's not making new Adapt shoes, it's not exactly wild to see it do away with the accompanying software. Still, it does suck for anyone who already cashed out for the pricey shoes — they sold for $350 before tax — who will now have to be much more hands-on with their previously remote-operated sneakers.

"We've had a long and successful run with our Adapt shoes and ushering in auto-lacing footwear tech," reads Nike's FAQ about the retirement. "However, we are no longer creating new versions of Adapt shoes."

Monocolor Dream Haute

As Engadget notes, the sneakers were not only marketed as a high-tech gadget, but as a more accessible sneaker option as well. Lacing up shoes isn't easy for everyone, and the auto-lacing offered a new way for those who struggle to tighten and loosen their shoes. (Again, you can still do so with a physical button, but that requires that you're physically able to reach it.)

More broadly, the decision on Nike's part to phase out the Adapt BB app along with the physical shoes speaks to the long-term challenges that "smart" products — clothing, home goods, hygiene products, and more — present. Adapt shoe owners bought this product with the expectation that they'd have the full functionality that the app component provided. Without the app, the quality of the product doesn't nearly measure up to what buyers were promised. Which sucks!

Rest assured, Adapt fans are none too pleased.

"I'm really not happy as an owner of Adapt products," one disgruntled shoe owner wrote in an X-formerly-Twitter thread. "I got so upset about this I emailed John Donahoe of NIKE!" they added, referring to Nike's CEO.

"Nike bunch of bums," wrote another aggrieved X user. "No wonder your stock keeps tanking, CROOKS!"

