Okay then!

AI Word Cloud

Netflix is looking to double down on the use of AI to tell stories — but whether it has any actual plan beyond a bunch of buzzwords remains unclear.

During the company's earnings call on Thursday, Netflix CEO Greg Peters reiterated that "we have the opportunity to develop and deliver new tools to creators to allow them to tell their stories in more compelling ways," as quoted by Quartz, when asked about how the company was looking to leverage AI tech.

That's despite the company landing in hot water this week over using what strongly appear to be AI-manipulated images in the true crime documentary "What Jennifer Did," which sparked a heated debate surrounding the use of the tech in nonfiction filmmaking.

During this week's call, Peters said that "storytellers should be focused on telling great stories" and that AI could play a "unique and critical role in making that happen."

It's hard what to make of Peters' incredibly vague comments. If there's one takeaway, it's that Netflix is committed to playing into the hype surrounding AI — and that its CEO has no interest in getting into the explosive specifics of the tech.

Story Details

Apart from helping storytellers tell "great stories," the streaming giant has already made use of AI to boost its recommendation systems.

Peters also revealed that the company was willing to actively lose viewers associated with its crackdown on sharing passwords, an admission that was followed by the company's stock slipping over eight percent on Friday.

Netflix said it was also planning to report subscriber growth numbers at the beginning of next year, which appears to have caught investors by surprise.

When it comes to the use of AI or whether AI-generated content should be disclosed to viewers, things get equally murky.

Netflix, a juggernaut in the streaming world, is in a unique position to take a stance. But given the latest controversy surrounding "What Jennifer Did," it's unlikely we'll see the company do so.

More on Netflix: Netflix True Crime Producer Responds to AI Allegations in "What Jennifer Did" Documentary