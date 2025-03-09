"The average person does not want to live the life I live."

For some people, the world is not enough.

At least that's how Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson feels, a YouTuber whose content empire is worth a cool $85 million. He's recently gone on record lamenting the stress and anguish of the centimillionaire media lifestyle, complaining that the "average person does not want to live the life I live, or be in my head."

"They would be miserable because they're just working all the time," Donaldson complained on "The Diary of a CEO" Podcast, a show where personal finance scolding meets hustle-and-grind propaganda.

That might sound off-color in a country where 52 percent of full-time workers spend over 40 hours a week toiling to get by, but let's cut Donaldson some slack — he does have a tough gig.

At 370 million followers, MrBeast is the most popular channel on YouTube by far. Once an unsung video game streamer, MrBeast became a household name thanks to a clever blend of algorithm manipulation and feel-good slop content.

His bread and butter? A horrifyingly dystopian series of giveaway videos, where the millionaire uses the vast wealth accumulated via YouTube ad revenue to cajole the poors into increasingly fraught Squid Games-style prison experiments.

It's a lot to coordinate for one YouTuber, which is why Donaldson has courted a small empire of underlings to help him plan his stunts. Even still, the pressure on Donaldson is immense, which probably explains why his business triggered a three-month investigation of workplace harassment and misconduct.

Donaldson's most watched videos range from feel-good bait to borderline torture rituals. There was the time he lavished Lamborghini on a homeless man — pushing the guy to walk into a dealership and pick out the model, which Donaldson then paid for, all on camera of course — or the 100-day circle challenge, where a random subscriber was dared not to leave a grass circle for 100 days in order to win $500,000.

The trick to Donaldson's success isn't some clever marketing or flashy thumbnails, though those don't hurt. Rather, it's the existential threat hanging over every American: the anxiety of life under capitalism.

By playing to the fantasy of breaking free from the daily grind most of us face as wage earners — imagine how much you could do with $500,000! — Donaldson's managed to amass a huge fortune for himself. Sure, he gives part of that back through random handouts, but those giveaways are part of the content mill, which ultimately lines his pockets.

Luckily, as Donaldson's whining implies, the "average person" has it much easier than him, giving him a choice: if the MrBeast lifestyle is getting the better of him, he could always donate his millions and come enjoy the easy life like the rest of us. Why hasn't he?

