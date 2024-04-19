This is not a joke.

Uno Reverse!

Remember when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) came under fire for talking about a bizarre and antisemitic conspiracy theory that Jewish space lasers were to blame for the devastating 2018 California wildfires?

Well, in a fittingly deranged flip of that debacle, Greene now says she wants to use the same laser technology that Israel uses for the United States' Mexican border in order to keep away undocumented migrants from getting into America, Business Insider reports, drawing online ridicule from people who were quick to compare her scheme to her notorious Jewish space laser theories.

Greene posted her call for border lasers in a post on the social media platform X-formerly-Twitter, while also including a screenshot of her proposed amendment for the border lasers to a funding bill of $26.38 billion for Israel. Funding for the bill includes money earmarked for Israel's experimental Iron Beam air-defense system, which uses lasers to take down aerial targets.

"America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses," said Greene in the post.

Israel has some of the best unmanned defense systems in the world. I’ve previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel’s defense. America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses. pic.twitter.com/oDeDqTXvQQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2024

Dystopia Now

Her call for Israeli lasers drew some ridicule on X.

"If one more person makes jokes about my Jewish Space laser Amendment I'm going to call the Gazpacho and have them sent to Mars to mine Bitcoin until the end of the Age of Aquarius! YOU'VE BEEN WARNED! ~ @RepMtg, (Weirdo-GA)," wrote one user.

"The American public made fun of MTG for four years over 'Jewish space lasers.' She denied saying it and skirted the issue. Today, she doubles down," wrote another.

Setting aside the online jokes, the Southern border is already a staging ground for high-end dystopian technology that's meant to keep away migrants or asylum seekers.

Last year, Axios reported that America is busy building a virtual, high-tech wall at the border. It includes surveillance towers decked out with cameras monitored using artificial intelligence, which has already drawn scrutiny from critics who question its efficacy.

BI reports that Greene's amendment for Israeli space lasers may not pass, but the notion of even adding lasers to deter away migrants crossing the border just shows what little regard Greene has for desperate refugees who are often fleeing terrible violence at home.

