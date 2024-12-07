"She has officially been uploaded to the cloud."

Christmas queen Mariah Carey has released her latest yuletide dispatch — and it looks an awful lot like it was made with AI.

As part of Spotify's annual "Wrapped" campaign, which calculates users' top songs, the "All I Want For Christmas" singer provided a video to her top fans that appeared to show the star perching in front of a holiday tree while rocking some Santa-style red and white threads.

.@MariahCarey with an exclusive message for her top fans on Spotify Wrapped. pic.twitter.com/ODo5DHW5ih — Mariah Carey Charts (Fan Page) (@chartmariah) December 4, 2024

The video, however, immediately felt off: the diva's lips didn't match up with her words, she was swaying strangely, and her perfectly-coiffed blonde hair was moving in peculiar ways.

"I think [it's] AI," one commenter on the r/popculturechat subreddit said of the video. "The tone/inflection she is speaking in just really doesn't match anything else on screen. It sounds like a prerecorded message, especially when she says 'thank you soo much.'"

Over on X-formerly-Twitter, where the video was posted by a fan account, folks had similar — if not more vulgar — takes.

"No f*cking way you people actually think [that's] not [AI]," one user wrote.

"This queen is a pioneer," another quipped. "She has officially been uploaded to the cloud."

Den-AI-l

As AI speculation continued to spread, Carey took to X to issue a fiery rebuttal.

"Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI??" the seasonal diva wrote. "There’s a reason I’m not a fan of either of those things!"

Others also jumped to her defense, claiming they could tell it was real "because you can see her eyes moving as she reads the script."

"I don't know what's worse," yet another X user wrote, "the fact people think this is AI or the fact that it isn't and she genuinely sounds this monotonous."

In the wake of Carey's official denial, we can't say for sure that the video was generated by AI — but consider us suspicious, even if that puts us on the naughty list.

