Incredible.

Speed Racer

A 21-year-old man has just broken the world record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's Cube.

In a YouTube video, "speedcuber" Max Park proudly displayed his win at the Pride at Long Beach 2023 World Cube Association Competition last weekend, finishing the puzzle in a lightning-fast 3.13 seconds.

Park's hands move almost too fast to follow in the video. It's over almost immediately, with an elated Pak slamming his palms on the table to stop the clock.

Fast Hands

His latest win saw him beating out China’s Yusheng Du, who, as People magazine notes, finished one in just 3.47 seconds back in 2018.

As the Guinness Book of World Records notes in its profile on Park, the California native's parents got him into Rubik's Cubes to improve his motor skills after being diagnosed with autism at a young age.

Along with helping his fine motor skills, Park's parents say that competing in speedcubing competitions has also been incredible for his social skills, making this latest win all the more poignant.

Park is already a big name in speedcubing circles and holds world records for the fastest time to solve larger cubes, including the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, and 7x7x7 cubes.

It's not every day you get to watch someone complete a Rubik's Cube that quickly, and knowing the backstory behind Park's latest big win turns his incredible feat into a feel-good story, too.

