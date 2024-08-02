He bragged about making "more than $600,000 a month."

Shameless Scammer

A particularly violent-minded scammer has been charged with extortion by federal authorities after unmasking himself on a popular sports podcast.

As 404 Media reports, a man named Idriss Qibaa has been charged by the FBI for straight-up threatening to kill and maim multiple people whose Instagram accounts he allegedly had locked them out of — the same people who often ended up seeking his help unlocking those very accounts.

In their complaint against the Moroccan national, federal prosecutors admitted that they figured out Qibaa's identity after he appeared on Adam "Adam22" Grandmaison's "No Jumper" podcast in January and "outlined an extortion scheme he has perpetrated against multiple victims." That scheme allegedly involves locking people out of their social media accounts and, much like mafia "protection" conspiracies, having them pay him monthly to keep access to their accounts.

During his appearance, Qibaa told the sports podcaster that he had more than 200 people who pay him for such services, and claimed he makes "more than $600,000 a month." When Grandmaison discussed various celebrities he'd spoken to who admitted to falling victim to such schemes, Qibaa responded that they were "getting extorted."

Be that as it may, the way Qibaa seemed to go about his own unlocking scheme is particularly brutal, as his alleged victims attested in the federal complaint against him.

Threatening Aura

While this sort of plot is pretty commonplace, the scammer in question took it to the next level by not only harassing his alleged targets — which included an influencer, a journalist, a businessman, multiple dentists, a realtor, and a family member of a politician — but also by destroying their property and threatening to harm and kill the individual targets, their family members, and even one person's pet dog.

As Las Vegas' 8 News Now reports, Qibaa was arrested in Sin City this week after the FBI warned that he might be a flight risk with the money he'd acquired, which would allow him to "flee back to Morocco and 'live like a king.'"

Though he was in the United States legally, it remains unclear what will happen to Qibaa now that he's been arrested — but at the very least, the people he seemingly admitted to scamming and violently harassing will have some rest knowing he's off the streets and offline for now.

