AI Day Fiancé

Instead of going through the tedious process of actually interacting with women, Moscow resident Aleksandr Zhadan programmed OpenAI's GPT large language models to talk to well over 5,000 women on his behalf.

Zhadan went as far as to have it schedule IRL dates with matches and filter out profiles that showed women posing with alcohol, as Gizmodo reports.

Lo and behold, his efforts appear to have paid off: Zhadan found his wife, Karina Vyalshakaeva, in apparent proof that his bizarre and extremely 2024 method of finding love in the age of AI can actually work — if the happy couple isn't making the whole thing up for clout, that is.

Dating ChatGPT

The pair first matched in December 2022. Unbeknownst to Vyalshakaeva, she was actually chatting with an AI for the first few months into their relationship, according to Gizmodo. Gradually, Zhadan took over for his AI Romeo, and the two started seeing each other in person.

Per the report, Vyalshakaeva wasn't angry but "just shocked" when she found out she was talking to ChatGPT, not a human.

Bafflingly, Zhadan says it wasn't even his idea to eventually get married.

"At some point, the project wrote me a recommendation that maybe it’s time to propose to Karina," he told Gizmodo.

"Karina said she wanted to go to a wedding, but ChatGPT thought she’d prefer attending her own," he added. "I took the advice, and she said yes."

When Gizmodo asked about Zhadan's unconventional way of dating, Vyalshakaeva had an interesting answer.

"He spent a lot of time personalizing these prompts so, for me, it’s okay when used in a rational way," she said.

According to the pair, it's the real deal.

"I think the most important thing is our real-life connection, which is great," Vyalshakaeva told Gizmodo.

