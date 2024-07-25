"I’ve evolved over time."

Porn Pawn

Acclaimed rapper Lupe Fiasco has revealed that he's a virtual reality porn aficionado.

In a talk on Twitter Spaces with fellow hip hop artist Joe Budden — not to be confused with Joe Biden, the president of the United States who just dropped out of the 2024 election over the weekend — Fiasco, whose birth name is Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, let his colleague and their assembled audience in on his jacking off secrets.

Almost as soon as the rapper popped into the audio-only Spaces session, the conversation turned to smut, which led to Fiasco revealing how he got into the genre.

"I’ve evolved over time," explained Fiasco, whose fifth studio album "Samurai" dropped at the end of June. "You start with the light shit, then eventually you get bored with the light shit."

After getting a pair of VR goggles for his birthday a "couple of years ago," the 42-year-old rapper said that they've become "purely porn glasses at this point."

Method Madness

As the conversation meandered around the topic of porn, Fiasco was then asked whether he lays down or sits up while masturbating. In response, he said it "depends on if I have the glasses on or not" before revealing that he likes to masturbate with condoms on to avoid having to wash an extra-dirty pair of socks.

Though there was some discussion about where to find porn on X-formerly-Twitter, Fiasco notably did not let listeners in on where he finds his VR porn.

This would suggest that instead of owning a pair of Apple Vision VR goggles, which infamously ban porn in the spirit of the late Steve Jobs' distaste for it, Fiasco seems more likely to have a pair of goggles made by Meta, which now almost officially have a "masturbation mode."

Despite the official disparities between the two leading brands, however, people have unsurprisingly managed to watch porn on all VR devices basically since they first began being offered to the public nearly a decade ago — and the genre clearly counts Fiasco among its fans.

