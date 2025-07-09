What the hell is going on at Twitter?

Build-a-Brute

A mere week ago, tech founder Nikita Bier joined Elon Musk's X-formerly-Twitter as the company's new head of product.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve officially posted my way to the top," Bier tweeted at the time, calling X the "most important social network in the world."

Shortly thereafter, Musk's AI chatbot Grok abruptly turned into a full-blown Nazi on X. It started referring to itself as "MechaHitler," and making outrageously bigoted claims about Black and Jewish people, while recommending a "second Holocaust."

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, before Grok's big day of wild racism, Bier posted a baffling tweet taking a potshot at Musk's chatbot.

"Going from an office where AI researchers are building the Antichrist to my living room where my girlfriend is watching Love Island is one of the most drastic transitions in the known universe," he wrote, referring to a popular dating reality TV show that isn't known for idolizing Hitler.

Shouldn't Have Said That

Roughly 18 hours and a torrent of mainstream media coverage about Grok's unhinged Nazi meltdown later, Bier appeared to have some regrets about his "Antichrist" missive.

"Filing this in Things I Shouldn't Have Posted," he tweeted Tuesday evening, later following it up with a picture of a sad Ben Affleck, seemingly expressing his frustration.

Bier's posts led to rumors that he had been fired just one week into his new gig. However, Futurism wasn't able to independently confirm his departure, but has reached out to X for comment.

"Elon’s response, as far as I can tell, was to fire the new X Head of Product after one week on the job when he tweeted out an oblique criticism of Grok," one Bluesky user claimed.

Spurring on the rumors was X CEO Linda Yaccarino's high-profile and sudden departure, which had already captured the news cycle Wednesday morning.

Yaccarino didn't name an exact reason for leaving the company, but it's entirely possible Grok's latest Nazi meltdown could've been a factor.

