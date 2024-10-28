You will NEVER guess what it was.

Happy Halloween

A strange, lime-green goo was spotted gushing out of Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California earlier this month, prompting outrage from local residents.

As SFGate reports, gallons of the stuff were seen pouring out of a storm drain on October 17. Officials later determined the ooze to be a "nonhazardous" mix of borax, lye, and green dye.

Local resident Mike Hedblom made the unusual discovery during an evening walk. A video he shared on social media shows a fluorescent green stream running along a roadway.

"At that point, I didn’t know what it was," he told SFGate. "But I didn’t think it was right."

On Oct. 17, Tesla’s Palo Alto office spilled gallons of lime-green coolant liquid. Video courtesy of Mike Hedblom, who came across the spill on an evening stroll: pic.twitter.com/1Z6fB6iZWB — Stephen Council (@stephencouncil) October 25, 2024

Coolant Leak

Tesla employees quickly came out of the nearby engineering headquarters with absorbent pads to clean up the mess. One worker told Hedblom that it was liquid coolant.

As detailed in a report by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the green ooze was "used for the chiller system to cool the Tesla Artificial Intelligence Supercomputer."

"The Palo Alto Fire Department recovered approximately 550 gallons of the mixture from the storm drain," the report reads. "The incident occurred while Tesla personnel were draining the system."

An "unrelated natural watershed flow upstream" complicated matters, washing the green ooze further downstream and necessitating additional cleanup.

The exact impact on the local environment, including the nearby Matadero Creek, remains unknown.

The Elon Musk-led company may have also breached some rules by not applying for the required permits.

"Storage of sodium hydroxide requires a City permit, which Tesla had not obtained," the report reads.

Naturally, Tesla won't be publicly commenting on the matter as it dissolved its PR department just over four years ago.

