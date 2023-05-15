"Take a shot when someone says AI."

AI-AI-I/O

Google employees reportedly came up with a drinking game during the company's I/O developer conference last week, mocking just how many times its executives mentioned artificial intelligence.

As seen in a TikTok mega cut put together by The Verge, Googlers must've gotten absolutely hammered that day, with CEO Sundar Pichai uttering the letters "AI" a dizzying number of times.

According to CNBC, a meme posted internally on a message board suggested employees should "take a shot when someone says AI during I/O." They even made references to the classic nursery rhyme "Old MacDonald" by replacing the lyrics with "AI-AI-I/O."

The exchange shows just heavily Google focused on AI tech during this year's developer conference — which isn't exactly surprising, given the gold rush that has captured the attention of almost every major tech juggernaut as of late.

Snarky Memes

Big tech firms are practically stumbling over each other to capitalize on generative AI. Leadership at Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Amazon mentioned AI a total of 168 times during their Q1 earnings call this year, according to Insider.

Despite the ribbing of their AI-obsessed execs, Googlers generally appeared to be pleased with the company's showing at the event.

"As someone who expected to make snarky memes the whole time, it was nice to be wowed," one employee wrote, as quoted by CNBC.

Investors were also clearly pleased, with the company's stock rising 4.3 percent on the day of the event.

Google announced it would enhance many of its core products, including Google Docs, with the use of AI. It also announced that its Bard AI chatbot would be able to respond in a number of languages and even generate images.

And that's only the beginning. As more tech giants integrate AI into their products, we should expect to hear their CEOs utter the words "AI" countless more times in the coming months — whether we like it or not.

