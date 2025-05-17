Is this the EV battery revolution we've been waiting for?

Budget Batteries

General Motors recently announced its intention to mass-produce what it calls a "groundbreaking" EV battery that's 33 percent more dense than the top-end of lithium iron phosphate batteries, currently the world-standard.

To be developed with battery manufacturer LG, the new batteries are said to rely on lithium manganese rich (LMR) technology, which requires a lot less nickel and cobalt than their lithium iron phosphate counterparts. In turn, the new energy packs could reduce the cost of GM EVs immensely, as batteries currently account for over half of EV production expenses.

With the new batteries, the automotive company said it "aims to offer more than 400 miles of range in an electric truck" while decreasing the battery's weight and size by 2028.

That could help US automakers catch up to China's BYD in the global EV race, which recently announced a battery that could absorb 250 miles worth of charge in just five minutes.

However, it's still far too early to tell if GM's claims will turn out to be accurate. For one, while the tech has been around for decades, they have offered a far shorter lifespan than alternatives, as CNBC reports. However, if GM is to be believed, that's no longer a problem.

Power Pouch

GM is hoping that its move to LRM batteries could cut the weight of battery packs by hundreds of pounds for its large EVs, making them more efficient. The cells are also far simpler in their construction.

There's still a lot we don't know about the batteries, including how much charge they can actually hold. But if the gambit works out, the company could gain an edge in a rapidly evolving and growing industry.

Cost is currently said to be the main factor limiting EV adoption in the United States — only three percent of EVs sold in the US are priced at less than $37,000, compared to over 50 percent of gas vehicles, according to a Bank of America analysis.

That's led some companies to develop scaled-back EVs without the bells and whistles. But as Donald Trump guts tax-incentives for EV buyers, only time will tell whether cost-cutting will be enough to reverse the country's waning interest in electric vehicles.

Whether GM's new battery tech will live up to its promises remains to be seen. But longer range and lower cost could give the carmaker an edge.

