"And so here we are, fighting back in our own way, delivering justice to those who spread hate."

When Furries Attack

A group of self-described "gay furries" has hacked into a far-right media outlet over its transphobic rhetoric.

As The Daily Dot reports, the hacker collective that calls itself SiegedSec announced on the messaging app Telegram that it had successfully breached the databases of "Real America's Voice," a news outlet that platforms all manner of extremism and prominently features figures like former Donald Trump advisor and alleged fraudster Steve Bannon and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

"The hack reveals the personal information of 1,200+ individuals on their app, such as full name, phone number, email address," SiegedSec said on the messaging app, adding that it "went poof" to Real America Voice's files and user data.

That now-wiped data cache is said to include information about the streaming, cable, and digital news outlet's top talent and shows, including those of Bannon, Kirk, and rocker-turned-shock-jock Ted Nugent. As The Daily Dot notes, its reporters did verify that a hack had occurred, but it's unclear whether it entailed any lasting damage to the network's digital operation.

Bash Back

The hack, as the group declared on its X-formerly-Twitter account earlier in the week, is part of a broader offensive against transphobia and the organizations that perpetrate it.

Known as #OpTransRights2, this campaign is the relaunch of the group's anti-transphobia crusade that saw it hack into government websites in five states after they passed bills targeting trans healthcare.

This second phase of the campaign began on April Fool's Day, when SiegedSec hacked into Minnesota's River Valley Church following its pastor's transphobic screeds, which are often disguised as cries for religious freedom. In the breach, the gay furries accessed data on 15,000 people who used the church's website, doxxed its pastor, and used its Amazon account to buy thousands of dollars worth of inflatable sea lions.

Responding to concerns that such digital aggression may reflect poorly on those in the queer and trans communities, SiegedSec suggested in its Telegram statement that if bigots are going to demonize people regardless, they may as well fight back.

"The thing is, these types of people will blame the LGBTQ+ community regardless of what we do," the statement reads. "They will look for a reason to hate, they won't listen to reason, they want to spread lies to shun people different than them."

"And so here we are," SiegedSec continues, "fighting back in our own way, delivering justice to those who spread hate."

More on hackers: Android Phones Can Open Almost Any Hotel Room Door, Hackers Say