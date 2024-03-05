What the hell is going on?

Down Detected

Practically every single app and website owned by Facebook parent Meta went down this morning.

That includes Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp, as reported by Downdetector.

The outage also appears to be affecting several Google services, including YouTube, suggesting a large-scale infrastructure failure.

As Variety reports, users saw errors while trying to log in or out.

"Something went wrong," an error message reads. "Please try again."

Meta Narrative

Per the New York Times, outages started at around 10 am Eastern.

"We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services,” Meta spokesman Andy Stone tweeted. "We are working on this now."

It's still unclear what's behind the outage, but considering the sheer number of services involved, it's a pretty significant one.

As the NYT points out, tech giants including Meta, Apple, and Google have a deadline to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act — which is tomorrow. It's unclear if the two events are connected.

The services appear to be coming back online now.

More on outages: OpenAI Says It Appears to Have Been Attacked