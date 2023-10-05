Even more layoffs.

Hard Ware

Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg may impressed some of us with his latest demo of far more lifelike metaverse avatars last week.

But a peek behind the scenes paints a far more troubling picture of the company's efforts to turn his VR vision into a reality.

Case in point, as Reuters reports, Meta is laying off employees in its Reality Labs division who were tasked with developing custom silicon.

The 600-member team called Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST) was notified of the news on internal discussion boards earlier this week.

While we still don't know how many jobs will end up being affected, the culling doesn't instill much confidence in the company's efforts to flesh out its metaverse, a bet that's already cost it billions of dollars.

Bleeding Billions

Apart from less-than-stellar VR headset sales and deserted VR spaces, Meta has struggled to develop silicon chips that compete with other companies like US-based chipmaker Qualcomm, which is currently producing the chips for Meta's headsets.

The FAST team isn't even the only department struggling to build in-house chips for the company, as Reuters points out. Insider sources told the news agency in April that Meta was falling way behind in its efforts to develop GPUs meant to power the corporation's AI efforts.

Last November, Meta also laid off over 11,000 employees, including workers in its Reality Labs division.

In many ways, these latest layoffs shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Zuckerberg warned investors in March that some layoffs may happen "through the end of the year."

The company recently announced its latest VR headset, the Quest 3, planned for release next week. But whether enough customers will end up shelling out $500 for the device to save the company from bleeding even more money remains to be seen.

