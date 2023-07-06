Butthurt much?

Threadened

Twitter is threatening to sue Meta, arguing that it ripped off its platform with its "copycat" Twitter-killer app Threads.

The Elon Musk-led company went as far as to accuse Meta of stealing former employees, Semafor reports, something that Meta vehemently denies.

On Wednesday, Meta launched its Threads platform, a text-focused social media app that is seemingly built on top of Instagram, to much fanfare. According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the platform amassed over 30 million users in less than 24 hours.

Unsurprisingly, the thunderous appearance of the brand-new social media app to beat royally pissed off Musk, who lashed out after Zuckerberg took to Twitter to tease him.

"It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram," a butt-hurt Musk wrote, replying to a meme Zuckerberg posted.

Not a Thing

And now, Musk is threatening Meta with legal action following a long string of missteps that caused Twitter to plummet in value and become a cesspool of abuse.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter, shot a letter at Zuckerberg, accusing the platform of engaging in "systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property," as quoted by Semafor.

Spiro also accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who had insider access and knew of trade secrets.

Meanwhile, a Meta source defended the company, telling Semafor that Spiro had no idea what he's talking about.

"No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee — that’s just not a thing."

Clearly, there's a lot of momentum behind Meta's new Twitter-killer app given the sheer number of users who have already signed up for the service.

But whether Meta used intellectual property from Twitter to make it a success is anything but certain.

More than anything, it sounds like Musk is infuriated by Zuckerberg's advances and is lashing out.

More on the situation: Mark Zuckerberg Tweets for First Time in 11 Years to Mock Elon Musk