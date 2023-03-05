Sometimes, we unfortunately have to hand it to him.

Crypto to AI Pipeline

A broken clock is, as they say, right twice a day — and even Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the king of bad takes, occasionally gets it right when it comes to artificial intelligence.

"'I used to be in crypto,'" Musk tweeted, pretend-quoting the kind of bros who, ironically, worship him, "'but now I got interested in AI.'"

While the crypto-to-AI pipeline is nothing new, it has, predictably, become a popular pivot. The cryptocurrency industry faces record lows in value and public interest — while AI has become the hottest new trend in tech in large part thanks to the bombastic debut of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot and Microsoft's Bing AI.

When He's Right

The topic of AI clearly has been preoccupying Musk, who had a banner week making public comments about it.

It all began with him tweeting about the "existential angst" he's suffering about the controversial technology, before announcing he was looking to build his own anti-"woke" chatbot to rival that of OpenAI, a company he co-founded and subsequently resigned from.

Just yesterday, the billionaire was quoted at a Tesla investor meeting calling for AI regulation — and now, it looks like he's moved on to making fun of it.

During that same investor meeting, Musk implied he helped lay the groundwork for OpenAI's ChatGPT.

"It's quite dangerous technology," the CEO said during the meeting. "I fear I may have done some things to accelerate it."

We must admit that it's very bizarre to find ourselves agreeing with Musk about anything, much less AI — and for once, it seems like his opinions may align with those of the public.

