Fresh off his explosive public foray into American politics, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now posting about buying MSNBC.

Responding to misread reports that Comcast plans to put the liberal news network up for sale — when in reality, the broadcaster plans only to spin MSNBC and other brands off into a separate company — Donald Trump, Jr. tagged his famous new friend.

"I have the funniest idea ever!!!" the president-elect's son said in a clear, if joking, reference that the politician scion thinks Musk should buy his father's least favorite news network.

"How much does it cost?" the billionaire asked.

Not long after that exchange, podcaster Joe Rogan also glommed onto the idea.

"If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job," the notoriously anti-scientific podcaster tweeted in response to Musk. "I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies."

History Repeating

While there's no indication of anything beyond trolling as of yet, the billionaire did , notably, give a similar response years before buying Twitter.

After Musk posted in December 2017 that he loved the site, Fortune magazine reporter Dave Smith retorted that the Tesla and SpaceX owner "should buy it then."

"How much is it?" Musk responded.

In that case as in this one, neither property is actually up for sale — but when you're as rich as Musk, that doesn't seem to matter.

Should he choose to take the president-elect's son up on his joking exhortation, however, the billionaire may run into even more hurdles than he had to jump to buy Twitter — including shoring up his finances after that disastrous purchase, which wiped out the social network's value and screwed those that invested in the takeover.

